Pep Boys Provides Charlotte-Area Veterans with Much-Needed Automotive Service in Partnership with Military Makeover Airing on Lifetime TV

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pep Boys recently partnered with Military Makeover, airing on Lifetime TV, to repair the vehicle of a retired military couple in Lincolnton, N.C. The episode of the popular Military Makeover program, hosted by Montel Williams, will debut at 7:30 a.m. EDT on June 19, and feature the family of Luke Harvey, a recipient of a Purple Heart and an Army Commendation with Valor, and Natasha Woodruff, a recipient of the Pentagon’s Women of Courage Award. Luke and Natasha are medically-retired disabled veterans, and had been facing a variety of challenges at home, including a long broken-down vehicle.





The work to the family’s inoperable 2013 KIA Optima was completed at a Pep Boys service center in nearby Harrisburg and included replacing the battery and brakes to get the car back in proper working order. The team also provided additional complimentary services such as a 120-point assessment to ensure there were no other issues, a new set of tires, and a full detail from Armstrong Power Washing and Mobile Detailing. Much of the work was done by Bryan Lamparter, a master technician who was recently recognized as a Pep Boys ‘Top Tech,’ the Company’s annual award for its best performing technicians who also demonstrate a commitment to customer service and their community.

Two Pep Boys partners also answered the call to help Luke and Natasha. Allstate Roadside, which provides towing services for Pep Boys, brought the car from the couple’s home to the Harrisburg location so the work could be performed. Safelite Autoglass, the nation’s largest provider of vehicle glass repair and replacement service, brought one of its MobileGlassShops to Pep Boys and replaced the car’s broken windshield onsite. The vehicle project was part of a larger program that brought together additional partners to complete critical renovations of Luke’s and Natasha’s home, where they’re raising their three children, ages 1, 3 and 14. Pep Boys also worked with Military Makeover to pay off the balance of the family’s loan on their car.

“When we learned of Luke’s and Natasha’s situation, we saw it as an opportunity to show our appreciation for the sacrifices this couple, and so many others, made for our country,” said Brian Kaner, CEO, Service. “Pep Boys was founded by military veterans nearly 100 years ago, and it’s important to us to continue the tradition of supporting our troops, whether it’s through our efforts in the community, the stores’ everyday military discount or jobs after their service.”

Military Makeover is a special initiative and ongoing show which is dedicated to giving back to members of the military and their loved ones. Whether it’s a veteran, a wounded warrior or a newly relocated military family, Military Makeover salutes those who have risked the ultimate sacrifice, offering hope and a helping hand right here on the home front as we enlist various home renovation experts as well as other industry leaders for the transformation and projects needed in the makeover.

Learn more about Military Makeover and this episode here.

