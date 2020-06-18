HITN Repeats the “Voces del Futuro” Special, on How to Help Parents Talk with Their Children about Racism

HITN has decided to repeat this important program, in light of the current charged environment in the US, in which various experts talk about the power of education, unity, and racial tolerance, to support Spanish-speaking families.

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN, through its HITN TV network, and with the support of its educational division HITN Learning, will repeat the special Voces del Futuro, an original program that provides resources, information, and valuable guidance on how to talk to younger generations about discrimination and racism. The special will air on HITN-TV on June 20 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Pacific.

‘Voces del Futuro’ is a special program, which addresses the issue of racism from the perspective of education and shows how parents can be active agents of change by setting an example and teaching their children. Hosted by Well- known TV presenter Alfonso (Poncho) de Anda, under the executive production of Laura Masnatta, the program brings together a group of guest experts in education and family relations, who speak frankly and directly about racial diversity, identity, and tolerance, and about bilingualism.

Lina Acosta Sandaal, psychotherapist and founder of Stop Parenting Alone, is the main panelist. During the program, she repeatedly emphasizes the importance of education in the home: “The change in our society starts in our homes. The only way to change the future is by modeling a different future at home today,” she says. And she adds, “It’s important that from a very early age we talk with our children about the problems and dangers of racism. We have to talk about differences. Just having the option of not talking about these things is an example of the privilege that some people have.”

Another guest on the program is Maria Alvarez, Vice President of Common Sense Latino, who discusses resources that parents can use, such as books and movies. As she notes, “It’s not just about having a diversity of authors. It’s also about diversity of stories and diversity of viewpoints, which enrich our children by helping them be more tolerant and more respectful.” She even mentions the use of videogames, which she does not consider herself a fan of, because in her opinion, they are full of stereotypes. Nonetheless, she recognizes that it’s hard to keep children from playing them. Regarding videogames, she advises parents, “Let’s play with our kids and talk with them about what they’re seeing, to use these stereotypes as a platform to have these conversations, difficult as they may be. We need to talk with our kids about them.”

‘Voces del Futuro’ also discusses one of the most important issues for the Hispanic community in the United States, which is bilingualism. In this regard, panelist Dina Castro, a professor at the University of North Texas, says that bilingualism gives us the power to “connect with culture, to develop positive self-esteem, and to stay emotionally and psychologically healthy.” During the program, Castro recognizes the many challenges faced by bilingualism in U.S. society today. As she notes, “One form of racism is precisely the lack of access and support for bilingualism in our community. If they take it away from us, we are not complete. We are not allowed to develop. This is a form of oppression and a form of racism.”

To explain in depth why racism persists in this way in the United States, ‘Voces del Futuro’ also presents the expert opinion of Professor Mario Murillo, Vice-Dean of the School of Communication at Hofstra University in New York, who talks about the historical roots of the problem: “Until 1865 this country was built on slavery. And afterward, it lasted for almost another 100 years when slavery was not in force but existed in other forms.” He adds, “It’s important to take action, because if we don’t work actively on the issue of racism, and fight against it, there’s never going to be significant change.”

‘Voces del Futuro’ retransmission will be air on HITN TV on June 20 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Pacific.

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.

HITN Learning is committed to the social, emotional, and academic success of Hispanic/Latino children ages 0-14. Its mission is to provide parents, caregivers, and teachers with original learning media products, in English and Spanish, which engage Hispanic families on their education journey. HITN Learning serves learners from all cultural backgrounds who value the bilingual English-Spanish experience. To learn more visit www.hitnlearning.org.

