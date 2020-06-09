Spanish LaLiga and Turkish SüperLig Return to Action Exclusively on beIN SPORTS, Starting on June 11

Live sports are back on beIN SPORTS channels with the return of European soccer leagues

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Live soccer is back! beIN SPORTS announced today its world-class sports coverage will resume on June 11 alongside the return of LaLiga, followed closely by the return of the Turkish SüperLig on June 12. The network is set to exclusively air the thrilling and packed schedule of live matches across all channels on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS XTRA as well as the network’s streaming platform, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.


“We are thrilled to bring live soccer coverage back to sports fans,” said Antonio Briceño, Deputy Managing Director of beIN SPORTS U.S. and Canada. “beIN SPORTS will air the first LaLiga, LaLiga SmartBank, and SüperLig matches since mid-March when COVID-19 caused leagues to postpone play. We pride ourselves on creating an unmatched experience for fans looking to immerse themselves in the game and can’t wait to renew their love for the sport through our world-class entertainment.”

The leagues will return to action and plan to conclude their seasons within a condensed schedule which is set to end in July. The first LaLiga match set to air live on June 11 couldn’t be more exciting with the Seville Derby—Sevilla FC vs. Real Betis— on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español at 3:50 p.m. EST / 12:50 p.m. PST. The SüperLig will resume live on beIN SPORTS XTRA – the network’s free, 24/7 English-language channel – on June 12 at 1:50 p.m. EST / 10:50 a.m. PST with a matchup between Göztepe vs Trabzonspor.

New to this programming is the option of watching LaLiga matches on beIN SPORTS with or without virtual audio via the SAP function. The broadcast will include augmented reality featuring virtual fans which replicate the presence of home supporters in the stands as well as virtual audio from the EA Sports™ (FIFA2020) Library. The audio has been digitally processed to generate atmosphere background sound based on recordings gathered from each of the stadiums. This audio will have additional sounds for specific key moments, such as goals or scoring chances to offer a mixture of real-time stadium sounds and virtual audio.

All live matches will be supported on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español by shoulder programming and rotating sports journalists including live coverage from Spain provided by Jamie Easton and Iñaki Angulo. On beIN SPORTS, The Express Preview will provide pre-game commentary, and post-game recap coverage will be supported by The Express Wrap-Up during the week and by The Soccer XTRA on the weekends. beIN SPORTS journalists covering the action include Ray Hudson, Gary Bailey, Kaylyn Kyle, Gabrielle Amado, Andrés Cordero, George D. Metellus, Thomas Rongen, Phil Schoen, Eric Krakauer, and Hope Solo.

On beIN SPORTS en Español, The Express Preview will provide pre-game commentary, and post-game recap coverage will be supported by The Locker Room during the week and The Soccer XTRA followed by The Locker Room on the weekends. beIN SPORTS en Español journalists covering matches include Pablo Mariño, Ana Cobos, Carmen Boquín, Miguel Serrano, Jose Bauz, Jaime Macías, Juan Fernando Mora, Diego Pessolano, Oscar Salazar, Fernando Cevallos, Alejandro Figueredo, José Luis Villarreal, and Carlos “El Pescadito” Ruiz.

beIN SPORTS can be found in Canada via Bell TV: 1412, Bell Fibe: 1412 & 1413 (beIN SPORTS en Español), Cogeco: 859, Eastlink: 425, Shaw Direct: 118 (Classic) 618 (Advanced), Bell-MTS: 527, Videotron Illico: 197/779 & 170/770 (beIN SPORTS en Español), Sasktel: 242 SD & 542 HD, Zazeen TV: 77, Shaw BlueSky TV: 231, Rogers: 391 & 392 (beIN SPORTS en Español), Rogers Ignite: 542, Source Cable: 427, Videotron Helix: 133 & 134 (beIN SPORTS en Español), Bell Aliant: 623, Shaw Cable: 234, V-Media: 371, Telus: 983 & 2670 (beIN SPORTS en Español), FuboTV, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Visit https://getbein.com/ca/ for a complete list of providers.

beIN SPORTS XTRA, the network’s free, 24/7 English-language LIVE sports, news, analysis and highlights channel, is available in Canada on The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), and LG Channels powered by XUMO.

Sign up for direct access to the network’s streaming platform, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks in addition to all live overflow matches offered in HD. Monthly or annual subscriptions can be purchased through your Roku device, computer, tablet, or smartphone.

 

beIN SPORTS

DATE

EVENT

LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT

ROUND

AIR TIME (EST)

Thursday, June 11

Sevilla FC vs Real Betis

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

3:50 PM LIVE

Friday, June 12

Granada vs Getafe

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

1:20 PM LIVE

Friday, June 12

Valencia vs Levante

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

3:50 PM LIVE

Friday, June 12

Fenerbahçe vs Kayserispor

SüperLig – Turkish League

Matchday 27

8:00 PM DELAY

Saturday, June 13

Leganes vs Valladolid

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

1:20 PM LIVE

Saturday, June 13

Mallorca vs FC Barcelona

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

3:50 PM LIVE

Saturday, June 13

Beşiktaş vs Antalyaspor

SüperLig – Turkish League

Matchday 27

6:30 PM DELAY

Sunday, June 14

Athletic vs Atlético de Madrid

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

7:50 AM LIVE

Sunday, June 14

Real Madrid vs Eibar

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 28

1:20 PM LIVE

Sunday, June 14

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 28

3:50 PM LIVE

Sunday, June 14

Çaykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray

SüperLig – Turkish League

Matchday 27

7:00 PM DELAY

Monday, June 15

Levante vs Sevilla FC

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

1:20 PM LIVE

Monday, June 15

Real Betis vs Granada

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

3:50 PM LIVE

Monday, June 15

UD Las Palmas vs Girona FC

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 32

4:00 AM DELAY

Tuesday, June 16

Villarreal vs Mallorca

LaLiga-Spanish League

Matchday 29

1:20 PM LIVE

Tuesday, June 16

FC Barcelona vs Leganes

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

3:50 PM LIVE

Tuesday, June 16

Getafe vs Espanyol

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

6:30 PM DELAY

Wednesday, June 17

Valladolid vs Celta

LaLiga-Spanish League

Matchday 29

1:20 PM LIVE

Wednesday, June 17

Osasuna vs Atlético de Madrid

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

3:50 PM LIVE

Wednesday, June 17

Eibar vs Athletic

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

6:30 PM DELAY

Thursday, June 18

Alavés vs Real Sociedad

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

1:20 PM LIVE

Thursday, June 18

Real Madrid vs Valencia

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

3:50 PM LIVE

beIN SPORTS en Español

DATE

EVENT

LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT

ROUND

AIR TIME (EST)

Thursday, June 11

Sevilla FC vs Real Betis

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

3:50 PM LIVE

Friday, June 12

Granada vs Getafe

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

1:20 PM LIVE

Friday, June 12

Valencia vs Levante

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

3:50 PM LIVE

Friday, June 12

Fenerbahçe vs. Kayserispor

SüperLig – Turkish League

Matchday 27

12:00 AM DELAY

Saturday, June 13

Leganes vs Valladolid

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

1:20 PM LIVE

Saturday, June 13

Mallorca vs FC Barcelona

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

3:50 PM LIVE

Saturday, June 13

Celta vs Villarreal

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

7:30 PM DELAY

Saturday, June 13

Beşiktaş vs Antalyaspor

SüperLig – Turkish League

Matchday 27

12:00 AM DELAY

Sunday, June 14

Athletic vs Atlético de Madrid

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

7:50 AM LIVE

Sunday, June 14

Espanyol vs Alavés

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

10:00 AM DELAY

Sunday, June 14

Real Madrid vs Eibar

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 28

1:20 PM LIVE

Sunday, June 14

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 28

3:50 PM LIVE

Monday, June 15

Oviedo vs SD Ponferradina

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 32

8:30 AM DELAY

Monday, June 15

Levante vs Sevilla FC

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

1:20 PM LIVE

Monday, June 15

Real Betis vs Granada

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

3:50 PM LIVE

Monday, June 15

Çaykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray

SüperLig – Turkish League

Matchday 27

12:00 AM DELAY

Tuesday, June 16

Getafe vs Espanyol

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

1:20 PM LIVE

Tuesday, June 16

FC Barcelona vs Leganes

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

3:50 PM LIVE

Wednesday, June 17

Villarreal vs Mallorca

LaLiga-Spanish League

Matchday 29

11:00 AM DELAY

Wednesday, June 17

Eibar vs Athletic

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

1:20 PM LIVE

Wednesday, June 17

Osasuna vs Atlético de Madrid

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

3:50 PM LIVE

Thursday, June 18

Valladolid vs Celta

LaLiga-Spanish League

Matchday 29

11:00 AM DELAY

Thursday, June 18

Alavés vs Real Sociedad

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

1:20 PM LIVE

Thursday, June 18

Real Madrid vs Valencia

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 29

3:50 PM LIVE

beIN SPORTS XTRA

DATE

EVENT

LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT

ROUND

AIR TIME (EST)

Friday, June 12

Göztepe vs Trabzonspor

SüperLig – Turkish League

Matchday 27

1:50 PM LIVE

Friday, June 12

Málaga CF vs SD Huesca

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 32

10:00 PM DELAY

Saturday, June 13

Espanyol vs Alavés

LaLiga-Spanish League

Matchday 28

7:50 AM LIVE

Saturday, June 13

Celta vs Villarreal

LaLiga-Spanish League

Matchday 28

10:50 AM LIVE

Saturday, June 13

Beşiktaş vs Antalyaspor

SüperLig – Turkish League

Matchday 27

1:50 PM LIVE

Saturday, June 13

UD Las Palmas vs Girona FC

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 32

11:30 PM DELAY

Sunday, June 14

Deportivo La Coruña vs Sporting Gijón

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 32

10:50 AM LIVE

Sunday, June 14

Çaykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray

SüperLig – Turkish League

Matchday 27

1:50 PM LIVE

Sunday, June 14

Albacete vs UD Almería

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 32

10:00 PM DELAY

Monday, June 15

Albacete vs UD Almería

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 32

8:00 AM DELAY

Monday, June 15

SD Ponferradina vs Elche CF

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 33

1:20 PM LIVE

Monday, June 15

CD Tenerife vs Málaga

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 33

3:30 PM LIVE

Tuesday, June 16

CD Lugo vs Real Zaragoza

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 33

1:20 PM LIVE

Tuesday, June 16

Girona FC vs Racing Santander

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 33

3:30 PM LIVE

Wednesday, June 17

Real Oviedo vs Deportivo La Coruña

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 33

1:20 PM LIVE

Wednesday, June 17

Rayo Vallecano vs CF Fuenlabrada

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 33

3:30 PM LIVE

Wednesday, June 17

Rayo Vallecano vs CF Fuenlabrada

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 33

10:00 PM DELAY

Wednesday, June 17

Real Oviedo vs Deportivo La Coruña

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 33

12:00 AM DELAY

Thursday, June 18

Extremadura UD vs Albacete

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 33

8:00 AM DELAY

Thursday, June 18

Numancia vs Cadiz

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 33

1:20 PM LIVE

Thursday, June 18

AD Alcorcón vs Sporting Gijón

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 33

3:30 PM LIVE

Thursday, June 18

Real Oviedo vs Deportivo La Coruña

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 33

10:00 PM DELAY

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

DATE

EVENT

LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT

ROUND

AIR TIME (EST)

Thursday, June 11

Sevilla FC vs Real Betis

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

3:50 PM LIVE

Friday, June 12

Granada vs Getafe

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

1:20 PM LIVE

Friday, June 12

Fuenlabrada vs Tenerife

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 32

1:25 PM LIVE

Friday, June 12

Elche vs Extremadura

LaLiga Smartbank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 32

1:25 PM LIVE

Friday, June 12

Fenerbahçe vs. Kayserispor

SüperLig – Turkish League

Matchday 27

1:55 PM LIVE

Friday, June 12

Oviedo vs Ponferradina

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 32

3:25 PM LIVE

Friday, June 12

Valencia vs Levante

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

3:50 PM LIVE

Saturday, June 13

Racing vs Lugo

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 32

10:55 AM LIVE

Saturday, June 13

Leganes vs Valladolid

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

1:20 PM LIVE

Saturday, June 13

Mallorca vs FC Barcelona

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

3:50 PM LIVE

Sunday, June 14

Athletic vs Atlético de Madrid

LaLiga- Spanish League

Matchday 28

6:50 AM LIVE

Sunday, June 14

Mirandes vs Numancia

LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division

Matchday 32

10:55 AM LIVE

Sunday, June 14

Real Madrid vs Eibar

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 28

1:20 PM LIVE

Sunday, June 14

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna

LaLiga – Spanish League

Matchday 28

3:50 PM LIVE

For more information and schedules, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

Follow beIN SPORTS on Instagram at @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and @ESbeINSPORTS, and Facebook at beIN SPORTS USA for the latest updates on beIN SPORTS coverage.

About beIN SPORTS Canada

beIN SPORTS Canada is North America’s premier global sports network, distributed by Ethnic Channel Group Limited. Launched in January 2014, beIN SPORTS Canada offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and free English-language network, beIN SPORTS XTRA. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, Turkish SüperLig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DTC Pay subscribers in Canada can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Fans can also experience live high-quality sports properties for free via beIN SPORTS XTRA. This includes season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events. For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

