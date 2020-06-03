Eros International Plc to Present at the Gabelli 12th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$EROS #ErosNow–Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros”), a global Indian entertainment company, today announced that Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kishore Lulla, is scheduled to present to investors attending the 2020 Gabelli Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference, on Thursday, June 4th, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The virtual conference is hosted by Gabelli Funds in conjunction with g.research. The discussion will be accessible via the internet to conference-registered investors. A link to the registration is available on the IR section of the Eros Plc website (www.erosplc.com) under the Events section. For those who cannot listen to the live feed, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for 90 days.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc was the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprised of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages.

On April 17, 2020, the Eros entered into an Agreement and plan of merger with STX Filmworks, Inc, a Delaware corporation (“STX Entertainment”) – a Company that specializes in producing, financing, distributing and marketing film, television and digital content. In connection with the merger, $125 million of incremental equity will also be contributed to the combined company by new equity investors and existing STX Entertainment equity investors including TPG, Hony Capital and Liberty Global. This merger will help create a pre-eminent global media company, which can develop local and international premium content at scale and across many platforms. For further information about the company please visit www.erosplc.com.

