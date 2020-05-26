Global Pay TV Subscriber Insights and Forecasts 2010-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report covers 360 pages in two parts:

A 65-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)

An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2025) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables.

The research forecasts 35 million additional pay TV subscribers between 2019 and 2025, taking the global total to 1.06 billion. Based on forecasts for 138 countries, the number of pay TV subscribers passed 1 billion in 2018.

Excluding analog cable TV, digital pay TV growth is really impressive – rocketing from 380 million subscribers in 2010 onto 990 million at end-2019 and on to 1,062 million by 2025.

IPTV is the pay TV winner. IPTV will add 84 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to 391 million. IPTV will increase its share of pay TV subscribers from 30% in 2019 to 37% in 2025.

Satellite TV will lose 4 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025. Satellite TV will generate 20% of pay TV subscribers by 2025; down slightly from 21% in 2019.

Cable TV will account for 40% of all pay TV subscribers by 2025, down from 47% in 2019 and massively down from 74% in 2010. There will be 430 million cable TV subs (both analog and digital) by 2025, 101 million lower than the 531 million recorded in 2010.

There were still 38 million analog cable TV subscribers by end-2019. However, it is not just analog that is the problem for cable. Digital cable TV will lose subscribers – falling from 446 million at end-2019 to 429 million by 2025.

These forecasts are based on the assumption that professional sports will restart in August following relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown. If this does not happen, then pay TV will experience considerable churn.

Countries Covered

Albania

Algeria

Angola

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Benin

Bolivia

Bosnia

Botswana

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

CAR

Chad

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cote d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Rep.

Denmark

Dominican Rep.

DR Congo

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Eq Guinea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Finland

France

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Guatemala

Guinea

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Mali

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Rep Congo

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tunisia

Turkey

UAE

Uganda

UK

Ukraine

Uruguay

USA

Uzbekistan

Venezuela

Vietnam

Zambia

Zimbabwe

