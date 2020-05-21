TVSquared & Hudson MX Partner to Make Automated, Performance-Based Media Buying a Reality for Local TV

Automated Media Buying & Always-On Attribution Modernize Local TV for the Benefit of Advertisers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OTT—TVSquared and Hudson MX have partnered to make automated, performance-based media buying a reality for local TV advertising. Agencies that make buys through the Hudson MX platform will be able to access TVSquared to measure campaign performance, impressions and business outcomes in real time.

Agencies need flexible, actionable tools to adapt and thrive in today’s environment. Shorter media-planning cycles – fueled by a push for greater flexibility, timely measurement and iterative optimization – require a fast, actionable buy process. Through the partnership, advertisers can understand how buys are driving business outcomes and then quickly optimize new or existing TV buys for response, whether it’s online sales, app activity, website traffic or any other conversion KPI that matters the most.

“Our partnership is creating a new currency for local TV. Hudson MX advertisers can now buy based on performance, GRPs or impressions, which offers more flexibility than ever before. This is the future of TV media buying,” said Jo Kinsella, President of TVSquared. “Hudson MX has overhauled old, inefficient buying processes that have defined this space for decades. At TVSquared, we’ve brought the need for real-time proof of performance to the forefront. As two disrupters, we are hyper-focused on moving the industry forward for the benefit of advertisers, and this partnership is doing just that.”

“TVSquared is truly committed to the quest for attribution transparency, and our platform integration transforms this most vital media buying information from being viewed historically to becoming actionable in real time,” said JT Batson, CEO of Hudson MX. “Our combined capabilities for seamless, digital-like buying with real-time, performance-based measurement empowers brands with unprecedented agility.”

Advertisers that make local TV buys through Hudson MX can access TVSquared’s always-on attribution platform to:

Quantify the impact of buys on business outcomes, with KPIs customizable per brand

Understand how buys are working vs. similar advertisers via a performance index

Generate actionable insights to optimize buys and inform media planning

About TVSquared



TVSquared is the largest global enterprise platform for cross-screen, multi-touch attribution across all forms of linear and digital TV content. TVSquared’s always-on analytics platform empowers brands, agencies, networks and publishers to quantify TV’s impact, tie TV to business outcomes and optimize ad performance across TV everywhere. Thousands of advertisers in more than 70 countries work with TVSquared to measure TV across millions of households and billions of ad impressions. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.

About Hudson MX



Hudson MX provides media buying and media accounting solutions globally through a cloud-based SaaS platform. Founded in 2016 with a mission to bring the technology underpinning the advertising ecosystem into the 21st Century, Hudson MX has created the first modern, connected buying and accounting global solution flexible enough to meet any future needs. The Company is rapidly configuring its core platform, already proven in the local advertising ecosystem, to all media types and users. In 2019 its flagship BuyerAssist™ solution was used to process $5 billion of local media buys for 30 leading agencies in all 210 markets, servicing 300 national advertisers. Hudson MX continues to expand its team of 200+ by recruiting the best and brightest for its New York and Atlanta dual headquarters. Learn more about Hudson MX at http://www.hudsonmx.com.

