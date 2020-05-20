Armando Nuñez Transitions to Advisory Role at ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group

Dan Cohen to Lead the Division Beginning in June

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armando Nuñez, who has been a leading force in global television for over three decades, is moving into an advisory role at the ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. He will pass the leadership baton for the division to veteran licensing and distribution executive Dan Cohen, who will assume his new role next month.

Nuñez, who previously transformed CBS Studios International into a worldwide distribution leader, was named Chairman, Global Distribution Group and Chief Content Licensing Officer for ViacomCBS when Viacom and CBS completed its merger in December 2019. He was charged with leading the integration of CBS and Paramount’s global licensing/distribution teams.

“ Thanks to Armando’s exceptional leadership, the critical work to unify our global licensing and distribution operations is complete, and the team is moving forward with a comprehensive strategy for the future,” said ViacomCBS President and CEO Bob Bakish. “ In fact, we are already making material progress growing this key business, driven by our combined strength in studio production and our unrivaled library of hit franchises and titles across TV and film. With a smooth transition between outstanding leaders, and with Dan at the helm, we continue to be in the best position to thrive.”

“ When Bob asked me to lead this group post-merger, part of the plan was that I would transition from day-to-day leadership to an advisory role once the two teams were integrated and a future strategy was set,” said Nuñez. “ Working side by side with Dan, that process has gone faster than expected and is now complete. We are well-positioned wherever this rapidly evolving media landscape takes us, and I can’t think of anyone better to lead us forward than Dan.”

“ Together, Armando and I have established a solid foundation for this division,” said Cohen. “ We’ve built a world-class team and have a treasure trove of quality content that will propel this division forward. I couldn’t be more excited to lead this group into the future.”

In his new role as President of the ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, Cohen will become the top global distribution executive for the company, responsible for monetizing a large and growing portfolio of original content that airs on the CBS Television Network, The CW, CBS All Access and SHOWTIME, as well as programming from Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, CBS Television Studios, CBS News and the Viacom brands. He will also oversee the monetization of the industry’s largest library of film and television titles and run worldwide home entertainment for the company.

In addition, Cohen will oversee domestic distribution and syndication sales for CBS Television Distribution, whose portfolio includes seven of the top 10 first-run shows, including industry-leading franchises such as ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, DR. PHIL, INSIDE EDITION, RACHAEL RAY, WHEEL OF FORTUNE, JEOPARDY! and JUDGE JUDY.

Cohen has served as President, Global Content Licensing for ViacomCBS since the merger in December 2019. He was responsible for all content licensing for ViacomCBS-owned programming to third-party platforms and led the licensing teams in setting strategy and guiding negotiations across the global marketplace and finding strategic distribution opportunities.

Previously, Cohen served as President of Worldwide Home Entertainment & Television Distribution for Paramount Pictures. He joined Paramount in 2017 as President of Worldwide Television Licensing.

Prior to joining Paramount, Cohen spent 20 years at Disney/ABC, where he served as Executive Vice President of Pay Television and Digital Sales for Home Entertainment and Television Distribution for the Walt Disney Studios. In this role, he distributed catalog and properties including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, ABC and Disney Channel to businesses around the globe. Cohen was also responsible for securing two of the most significant pay television deals in history – Netflix in 2012 and Starz in 1999 – negotiating exclusive, multi-year deals and licensing agreements.

Nuñez, over the course of his 21-year career at CBS, has helped build lucrative global franchises including “CSI,” NCIS, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and STAR TREK: PICARD, and played a key role in CBS’ acquisition of Network 10 in Australia. He also oversaw CBS Television Distribution, the largest U.S. syndicator, during two periods from 2012 through 2016 and again from 2018 to present.

Nuñez has held senior leadership positions in international and global media for more than 35 years. Previously, he was President and Chief Executive Officer for the CBS Global Distribution Group and Chief Content Licensing Officer for CBS Corporation, with oversight of CBS Television Distribution and CBS Studios International.

He joined CBS as President of what was then CBS Broadcast International in July 1999 and assumed the additional title of Executive Vice President, CBS Enterprises in January 2000. In 2004 Nuñez was chosen to head up CBS Paramount International when CBS and Paramount merged later becoming CBS Studios International. Prior to joining CBS, Nuñez held leadership positions at Universal International Television, New World International Television Distribution and Viacom Entertainment.

Nuñez has been named to multiple “power” lists (including The Hollywood Reporter and Hispanic Business magazine) as a major television influencer. Recently, he was honored with Variety’s International Achievement in TV Award, inducted into the 2019 class of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and named to Variety’s “Dealmakers” list. He was also one of the first recipients of the inaugural MIPTV Médaille d’Honneur, which recognized six international television executives, including his father, Armando Nuñez Sr., for their achievements in the industry.

About ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group is the leading distributor of premium content across multiple media platforms throughout the global marketplace. The division’s portfolio is comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands, including feature films and television programs from Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, CBS Television Studios, CBS Television Distribution, CBS News, Showtime Networks and Viacom brands. The division also has the largest distributed library of series and film titles, including global franchises such as “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “NCIS,” “Star Trek,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Transformers,” “Mission: Impossible,” and more. In addition, the division licenses a diverse lineup of scripted and unscripted formats for local production and participates in international co-productions. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group is a division of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA).

