On May 30, Nat Geo WILD Proves Home Is Where the Heart Is With the Return of Fan-Favorite Series HEARTLAND DOCS, DVM

Season Two of the Hit Series Featuring America’s Vet Sweethearts Returns With Eight Episodes, Beginning May 30, at 8/7c

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Just what the doctors ordered: Nat Geo WILD brings back the fan-favorite HEARTLAND DOCS, DVM, just a few short months after its first run. Beginning Saturday, May 30, at 8/7c, viewers get a hearty, healthy dose of husband-and-wife Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder, who have been devoted to veterinary medicine for more than 15 years in America’s heartland.

The series, which came out of the stable as one of Nat Geo WILD’s strongest performers ever, has captured both the hearts and the respect of audiences nationwide and returns to the small screen to offer a front-row seat to experience daily life among the Great Plains in Hartington, Nebraska.

Combining heartfelt stories with exciting new cases, the new season of HEARTLAND DOCS, DVM is a window into Drs. Erin and Ben’s daily lives (always atypical!) and the deep-rooted relationships they have with each other, their families, communities and diverse animal clientele. And now, they have officially adopted and welcomed Veronica, a fainting pygmy goat, as the new clinic mascot. Dr. Erin’s love for goats runs deep, and the minute Veronica came into the clinic, she knew the goat would be the perfect addition (if Veronica could only keep upright!).

“HEARTLAND DOCS, DVM gets to the heart of family dynamics, which play a key role in the success of the clinic and the show,” says Janet Han Vissering, senior vice president of development and production at Nat Geo WILD. “Drs. Erin and Ben are true hometown heroes. They always put themselves on the front lines for their patients and their people. If a mysterious illness is ravaging local calves or a family needs to make the heartbreaking decision to say good-bye to their beloved pet, the good doctors are always on call with a boost of heart and humility.”

Taking over the family practice from Dr. Ben’s father, this dynamic duo has been busier than ever with a rolodex that includes livestock and animals of all shapes, sizes and ailments.

In the eight new episodes, Drs. Erin and Ben face some of the most unique cases and experiences to date, including the following:

● A family trip to the western edge of Nebraska to pregnancy check nearly 700 cows gives younger son Chase the opportunity to learn the art of the “roundup”

● A dangerously underweight horse presents a mystery for Dr. Ben, who must ensure the cause is identified before it’s too late.

● A two-day getaway to a wildlife reserve brings everyone closer as they work together to herd endangered bison and witness the breathtaking migration of cranes.

● A first-time llama mama gives birth to a baby that provides plenty of drama when it jumps, bucks and squirms in Dr. Erin’s arms.

When they aren’t helping animals, Drs. Erin and Ben are breathing life back into their community with restoration projects, including three office buildings, a farmhouse and a hotel. No matter the critter, case or construction, Drs. Erin and Ben continue to prove the only thing more massive than their height is their hearts.

HEARTLAND DOCS, DVM is produced by Glass Entertainment for Nat Geo WILD. For Glass Entertainment, executive producers are Nancy Glass, Jon Hirsch and Matt Carter. For Nat Geo WILD, executive producer is Pamela Caragol, senior vice president of development and production is Janet Han Vissering and executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment is Geoff Daniels.

About National Geographic:

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between the National Geographic Society and Disney, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 132 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kate Schroeder, 240-477-9873, [email protected]