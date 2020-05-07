Atlantic Broadband Extends Pledge to Keep Customers Connected During COVID-19 Outbreak

QUINCY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AtlanticBroadband—Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has announced that it will extend its support of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) “Keep Americans Connected” pledge until June 30 to ensure that customers impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak will have access to vital services:

Atlantic Broadband will not terminate internet or phone service to any residential or small business customer that informs the company of their inability to pay due to circumstances resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Atlantic Broadband will waive late fees to any residential or small business customer that informs the company of their inability to pay due to circumstances resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Atlantic Broadband will continue to make its WiFi hotspots available free to the public.

“We know how important internet and phone connectivity is at this time, as families continue to shelter in place, work from home, and engage in online instruction,” said Frank van der Post, President of Atlantic Broadband. “We will work with any affected customer who is experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 situation to find ways to maintain their service, including flexible payment plans that will meet their particular needs.”

Atlantic Broadband was included among the first group of service providers that committed to the FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected” initiative on March 13. In addition to its pledge to keep customers connected who are experiencing economic hardship due to the crisis, it has introduced a low-cost “Internet Assist” service for homes and “Business Assist” for businesses that currently do not have internet service with Atlantic Broadband.

For more information about Atlantic Broadband’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, see https://atlanticbb.com/keeping-customers-safe-and-connected-covid-19.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BROADBAND

Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States, based on the number of television service customers served. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Phone services in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Atlantic Broadband is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BROADBAND BUSINESS

Atlantic Broadband Business delivers advanced Video, Internet, Business WiFi and Phone services to small and medium businesses over a highly reliable, fiber-rich, high-capacity network. It also offers customized, scalable Metro Ethernet enterprise solutions, including dedicated fiber with symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gbps, point-point and multipoint transport, and Hosted Voice solutions. Atlantic Broadband supports its business clients with 24/7 network monitoring and technical support, professional client care, and dedicated local account executives.

