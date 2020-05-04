Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage Launches S3 Compatible APIs With Partners IBM Aspera, Veeam, Quantum

Company’s scalable object storage is now available to the global business population that built workflows dependent on S3

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Backblaze, the cloud provider beloved by storage professionals, announced it now supports the massive S3 ecosystem with the release of new, S3 Compatible APIs.

In practical terms, this means millions of software vendors, developers, and content creators—many stuck with legacy cloud providers before today—can now instantly plug into Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage by doing little more than pointing their data to a new destination. There’s no need to write new code, no change in workflow, and no downtime. Customers meanwhile get all the benefits of Backblaze B2: infinitely scalable, durable offsite storage at ¼ the price of other options.

More than a dozen software companies committed to support this Backblaze B2 launch, including:

IBM Aspera, for fast data transfers and streaming across any distance

Veeam, for backup, recovery, and management of virtual and physical infrastructures

Quantum, for capturing, creating, and sharing digital content

“ Now more than ever, businesses are looking to optimize their cloud data management infrastructure for simplicity, reliability and affordability,” said Andreas Neufert, Vice President of Product Management, Alliances at Veeam. “ We look forward to offering Veeam customers Backblaze B2 as a compelling new storage option.”

The S3 Compatible APIs are new, yet the company is already a well-known innovator within the world of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)—Backblaze has a devoted following and more than an exabyte of customer data under management from organizations including American Public Television, Patagonia, and Verizon’s Complex Networks.

“ For years, businesses have loved our astonishingly easy-to-use cloud storage for supporting them in achieving incredible outcomes,” said Gleb Budman, Co-Founder and CEO, Backblaze. “ Today we’re excited to do all the more by enabling many more businesses to use our storage with their existing tools and workflows.”

Additional software companies committed to making Backblaze B2 a compelling new option for their users, starting with the S3 compatibility public beta, include: Cinnafilm, Igneous, LucidLink, Marquis, Masstech, Primestream, Scale Logic, Storage Made Easy, Studio Network Solutions, Venera, Vidispine, and Xendata. These ISVs join a list of more than 100 others, plus hardware companies, already offering Backblaze B2 to support their customers’ cloud storage needs.

“ Public cloud storage has become an integral part of the post-production process. This latest enhancement makes Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage more accessible—both for us as a vendor, and for customers,” said Eric Bassier, Senior Director, Product Marketing at Quantum. “ We can now use the new S3 Compatible APIs to add Backblaze B2 to the list of StorNext compatible public cloud storage targets, taking another step toward enabling hybrid and multi-cloud workflows.”

More information can be found here. Organizations that seek to get started immediately—for themselves for free, or for their software platform users—can contact Backblaze here.

About Backblaze

Founded in 2007, Backblaze provides award-winning cloud storage to businesses and consumers. It has more than an exabyte of customer data under management. The company’s B2 Cloud Storage is purpose-built to provide simple, reliable, and affordable object storage—meaning customers can escape the cloud oligarchy and enjoy quality storage priced so they don’t have to choose between what matters and what doesn’t when it comes to their backup & archive, data organization, workflow streamlining, and more. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Backblaze employs 150 people.

