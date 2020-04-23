Nutanix Partners With Avid Technology to Deliver Industry-First Hyperconverged Platform for Media and Entertainment Industry

Nutanix Software Now a Certified Solution for Avid MediaCentral and Media Composer

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), today announced that Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software has been certified to run with Avid Media Composer video editing software and the Avid MediaCentral media collaboration platform. Nutanix is the first HCI-powered private cloud solution to be certified for Avid products, offering a fully integrated solution for any Avid environment with the hardware platform of choice, built-in hypervisor, and one-click management.

Nutanix is a trusted partner for the media and entertainment industry, helping content providers transform their businesses by increasing engagement with faster content delivery, especially at a time when end users are looking to access digital entertainment and content more than ever. Nutanix cloud software enables customers to increase cross-channel engagement, empower content creators, drive operating efficiency, and improve decision-making that’s uniform across all functions and locations.

“Media companies are facing a wide range of challenges today to ensure post production teams have immediate access to workflows and can collaborate with teams across the globe to accelerate the pace of production,” said Tim Claman, Chief Technology Officer at Avid. “Nutanix helps deliver these capabilities in a user-friendly solution that is not only scalable and powerful but also easy to deploy and maintain to deliver a simplified approach to adopting virtualization and hybrid cloud models.”

A leading software provider in the media and entertainment industry, Avid delivers one of the most open and efficient media platforms, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s customer community uses the company’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute, and monetize media globally.

Many media and entertainment organizations lack the resources to support tiered virtualization models with multiple management interfaces and complex design, making HCI an ideal solution. Nutanix accelerates this transformation with:

A single platform for applications. Nutanix supports application needs across customers’ workflows — from virtual desktops, to asset management, to transcoding to analytics — on a single, integrated platform.

Nutanix supports application needs across customers’ workflows — from virtual desktops, to asset management, to transcoding to analytics — on a single, integrated platform. Greater operational efficiency and integration. By reducing IT complexity and simplifying management, Nutanix helps significantly reduce barriers to productivity, enabling teams to focus attention on innovation and smoother content delivery.

By reducing IT complexity and simplifying management, Nutanix helps significantly reduce barriers to productivity, enabling teams to focus attention on innovation and smoother content delivery. Storing and securing digital content. Because security is designed in Nutanix’s HCI platform, rather than bolted on, digital assets remain more secure with less effort. This helps enable customers to access media assets in a seamless way.

“Customers in the media and entertainment industry are looking for an IT infrastructure that enables increased customer engagement and faster content delivery, and the joint solution between Avid and Nutanix offers just that,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. “This collaboration offers companies a multi-cloud solution to easily support business-critical apps in the industry while providing a platform that is simple, flexible, and powerful.”

To learn more about how Nutanix can help enable digital transformation in the media and entertainment industry, please visit: nutanix.com/media-entertainment.

