Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 22 Eastern European countries will reach $3.58 billion in 2025; nearly triple the $1.41 billion recorded in 2019. Russia will account for 40% of the region’s OTT revenues by 2025, with Poland generating a further 27% – so two-thirds of the total will go to these two countries.

SVOD revenues will reach $2.05 billion by 2025 (57% of total OTT revenues) – up from $766 million in 2019 (54%). Russia’s SVOD revenues will reach $610 million by 2025 – or 30% of the regional total. Poland will provide another $687 million (34%). Their joint share will fall from 74% in 2019; revealing stronger growth in other countries.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: Poland will remain the SVOD revenue leader despite have a lot lower population than Russia. Russian operators charge less than their Polish equivalents. Russia has more SVOD subscriptions than Poland.

Published in April 2020, this 190-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report covers 22 countries. Covering TV episodes and movies, the report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 49-page PDF document full of charts, graphs and bullet points; Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform; Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 70-page PDF document.



