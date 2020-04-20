Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Conditional Access System (CAS) Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Adoption of Satellite TV to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CASMarketShare–The conditional access system (CAS) market is expected to grow by USD 1.09 billion during 2019-2023. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report





Over recent years, mandatory digitization regulations in countries such as India, China, Japan, Australia, and Africa have resulted in a rapid shift from the use of cable TV connections to satellite TVs. In addition, the availability of low-cost TV packages and the increasing adoption of broadband services has significantly increased the number of pay-TV subscribers across the world. These factors are increasing the growth of the global in-house entertainment market, which in turn, is influencing the growth of the global conditional access system (CAS) market.

As per Technavio, the penetration of DCAS will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Conditional Access System (CAS) Market: Penetration of DCAS

Vendors in the market are increasingly offering DCAS, a less expensive alternative to cable cards. DCAS performs secure access control and is backed with data processing and encryption processing capabilities, which can be securely updated through broadcasting or communication functions. Also, DCAS permits a dynamic security solution for the data content on the TV operators’ network. Many such benefits are increasing the penetration of DCAS, which is expected to boost the growth of the global conditional access system (CAS) market during the forecast period.

“Emergence of multi-screen TVs and the growing ambiguity pertaining to regulations on satellite broadcasting will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Conditional Access System (CAS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the conditional access system (CAS) market by application (television broadcasting services, internet services, and digital radio services) by type (smartcard-based CAS and cordless CAS), and geographic landscape (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the conditional access system (CAS) market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increased adoption of internet services and smart STBs in the region.

