Pay-TV & OTT Video Market Trends in Asia-Pacific, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Pay-TV & OTT Video Market Trends in Asia-Pacific” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Pay-TV & OTT Video Market Trends in Asia-Pacific provides an executive-level overview of the video entertainment market in Asia-Pacific. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the pay-TV and OTT-SVoD markets in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.
Pay TV penetration in the Asia-Pacific region is set to increase slightly through 2024, weighed down by cord-cutting trends where more and more households are swapping out their pay-TV subscriptions for OTT-SVoD alternatives. However, rapidly deploying FTTH/P networks are spurring on the growth of IPTV, pushing overall pay TV growth into positive territory.
Viewers are increasingly eschewing the traditional pay-TV concept with contract lock-in and limited mobility for a TV anywhere concept that OTT-SVoD alternative can offer. Traditional pay-TV service providers need to look for ways to differentiate their service proposition by improving their delivery platforms and securing quality content.
The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Section 1: Pay-TV and OTT video key trends; analyzes the main competitive trends affecting the pay-TV and OTT video markets in Asia-Pacific, focusing on: cord-cutting, content creation, and network improvements.
- Section 2: Pay-TV market in Asia-Pacific; provides a detailed description of the pay-TV market in the region, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, service adoption by technology, and pay-TV ARPU and revenue evolution for the 2019-2024 period. It also looks at SVoD adoption trends in Asia-Pacific for the 2019-2024 period.
- Section 3: Key findings and recommendations; the report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for pay-TV and SVoD service providers.
Key Highlights
- Over the last few years, Asia-Pacific markets have been experiencing tepid subscriber growth due to pressure from OTT video alternatives, a trend that we expect will continue over the forecast period.
- It is expected that the rapid growth in IPTV at the expense of cable will continue due to major FTTH/P network expansions in the region, such as in Thailand and New Zealand.
- Traditional pay-TV service players are increasingly incorporating OTT as part of their service package, such as through partnerships or developing their own OTT platform as catch-up TV.
Companies Mentioned
- AIS Play
- Apple
- Amazon Prime
- Astro Go
- Dish TV India
- Disney
- ESPN
- Foxtel
- Hotstar
- HBO
- HOOQ
- HyppTV
- iFlix
- iQiyi
- KBS
- MBC
- Microsoft
- MNC Vision
- myTV Super
- NBA
- Oksusu
- SBS
- Singtel
- SK Telecom
- Tencent
- Tver
- Viu
- Wavve
- Youtube
- Youku
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kiwzzv
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900