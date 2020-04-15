Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Market to 2025 – Players Profiled Include Twitter, Microsoft and Google Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Market (2019-2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Market size is expected to reach 179.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 14.3% CAGR during the forecast period. OTT services are provided through the channel of the Internet service provider, but they have no involvement at all in the planning or delivery of the service. Since these services are offered directly to consumers “over the top” of the network of internet service providers, they are termed as over the top (OTT) services. The key driving factors for the OTT services market include smartphone penetration and accessible high-speed mobile internet packages. The connectivity of the smart devices with these OTT services has allowed access to them from anywhere and at any time.

The mobile channel is becoming a commonly accepted video delivery platform, overtaking traditional TV as the leading channel for production. Even with TV billing provisions and fixed broadband bundling, mobile is rapidly developing to become the prevalent service distribution channel for growth. As MNOs accelerate the rollout of mobile broadband and LTE, access to high-quality mobile streaming is rising, particularly in emerging countries like the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. At the same, the rise in MNO partnerships and bundling packages allows consumers to access more content on their mobile devices.

Traditional media houses which formerly owned vast archives of legacy movies and television content reinvigorate and accelerate their growth through OTT-based distribution models. Most pay-TV providers are introducing stand-alone OTT-based subscription services. Dish’s Sling TV and AT&T’s DirecTV Now are successful examples of the US-based affordable and stand-alone services. Sky has introduced OTT services in key European markets, including the UK, Italy, Germany, and Austria. As subscribers make a concerted effort to pay for premium content, OTT players come up with “freemium” models that can provide open access to a selected catalog of content to acquire new subscribers together with premium content and services to pay subscribers to drive up average revenue per user. The free content business model that is funded by ad-supported advertising is a challenging proposition, as seen by the global leaders of digital online music: iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Pandora.

Companies Profiled

Twitter, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Netflix, Inc.

The Walt Disney Company (Hulu LLC)

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Roku, Inc.

Unique Offerings the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Market, by Monetization Model

1.4.2 Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Market, by Service Vertical

1.4.3 Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Market, by Streaming Device

1.4.4 Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Market, by Type

1.4.5 Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research

2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

3. Competition Analysis – Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2020-Jan – 2016-Jun) Leading Players

4. Global Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Monetization Model

4.1 Global Subscription-Based Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Region

4.2 Global Advertising-Based Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Region

4.3 Global Transaction-Based Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Region

5. Global Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Service Vertical

5.1 Global Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Media & Entertainment Market by Region

5.2 Global Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Gaming Market by Region

5.3 Global Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Education & Learning Market by Region

5.4 Global Other Service Vertical Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Region

6. Global Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Streaming Device

6.1 Global Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Smartphones & Tablets Market by Region

6.2 Global Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Desktops & Laptops Market by Region

6.3 Global Over-the-Top Services (OTT) IP TV’s & Consoles Market by Region

7. Global Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Type

7.1 Global Video on Demand Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Region

7.2 Global Online Gaming Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Region

7.3 Global Music Streaming Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Region

7.4 Global Communication Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Region

7.5 Global Others Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Region

8. Global Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Region

8.1 North America Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market

8.2 Europe Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market

8.4 LAMEA Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market

9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ucyv6

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900