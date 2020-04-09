Nickelodeon Inks Deal With Scooter Braun’s SB Projects For The BeatBuds Animated Preschool Series

Share it: @NickJr #TheBeatBuds





BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nickelodeon has inked a deal with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects to bring the musical stylings of The BeatBuds to TV with a brand-new animated preschool series based on the popular kids’ music duo. Each episode of The BeatBuds (working title) will follow the musical adventures of Jonny, Matty and the rest of the ‘Buds, and feature an original song. Written by Evan Sinclair (Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, The Aquabats! Super Show!), The BeatBuds short-form series (10 episodes) will begin production this summer and premiere on Nickelodeon’s preschool platforms in 2021.

“My young daughter’s love for The BeatBuds turned me into a bona fide super fan, and now they’re pretty much our whole family’s go-to soundtrack,” said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. “I’m really happy to be working with Scooter Braun to bring them to Nickelodeon for a series that our audience is going to totally love.”

“The BeatBuds are all my kids listen to and from the first time I saw them perform at a birthday party, I knew they could become one of the biggest kids acts,” said SB Projects founder and Executive Producer Scooter Braun. “This is going to be a really fun show the entire family can enjoy together, soon everyone will be singing along to The BeatBuds songs.”

Jonathan Jonah and Matthew Shapiro, the performance duo who created The BeatBuds in 2012 added, “Energizing families through music is what The BeatBuds is all about. We have created a community like no other in which kids and parents are truly connected to us and our music. When we got the chance to create an animated series with Nickelodeon and Scooter, our excitement soared because we can bring The BeatBuds to the world. Let’s jam!”

The BeatBuds is executive produced by Scooter Braun and Scott Manson on behalf of SB Projects. Production of The BeatBuds for Nickelodeon is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool.

About The BeatBuds

Best friends and musical partners since the age of six, Jonathan Jonah and Matthew Shapiro, a.k.a. Jonny Jingles and Matty Maracas, are The BeatBuds. Their mission is to create and perform rockin’ children’s music designed for the whole family to enjoy. Through educationally based, catchy tunes and an interactive music experience, the ‘Buds seamlessly entertain, educate, and bring families together to create memories that last a lifetime.

About SB Projects

Founded by Scooter Braun, SB Projects is a diversified entertainment and media company with ventures at the intersection of music, film, technology, brands, culture, and social good. In addition to managing a roster of some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J. Balvin, Idina Minzel, Demi Lovato, Ashley Graham and Tori Kelly, SB Projects has grown their film and television division to include a robust slate of projects including the “Dave” for FXX/Hulu, CBS’ “Scorpion,” “The Giver,” and “Never Say Never,” which remains one of the highest grossing music documentaries in domestic box-office history. The company also has several projects in active development including “Anna K” for HBOMax, an untitled K-Pop film for Fox, and “A Taste of Power,” among many others. In addition, SB Projects recently signed a multi-year, first-look television deal with Amazon Studios to develop scripted and unscripted projects.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

