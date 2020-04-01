Connected Consumer Survey 2019 – TV & Video Services in Australia & New Zealand – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: TV and Video Services in Australia and New Zealand” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Pay-TV providers must differentiate their propositions on factors other than price to avoid significant price-driven churn with the entry of new OTT video players.
This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of consumers in their use of pay-TV and OTT video services. This is a rapidly changing part of the telecoms and media landscape; the interaction between pay TV and OTT is complex.
This report provides:
- new consumer insights derived from 2000 respondents surveyed in two different countries
- detailed information about changing consumer use of TV and video services
- insight into OTT video service usage and how this relates to use of pay-TV services
- content and genre preferences for users of different types of pay-TV and OTT video services
- analysis of consumer priorities, preferences and the factors that affect their satisfaction.
Survey data coverage
The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between July and August 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in Australia and New Zealand. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country.
Geographical coverage
- Australia
- New Zealand
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Drivers of customer satisfaction and churn
- The impact of data usage and bundling
- Focus on digital experience
- Appendix
- Methodology and panel information
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pskdjm
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900