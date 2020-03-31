BroadbandTV Corp. Launches #FunIndoors Movement to Raise Funds for Doctors Without Borders

The Initiative Will Support Doctors Without Borders As They Continue to Work on the Frontlines, Treating and Slowing the Spread of COVID-19 Around the World

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–BroadbandTV Corp. (BBTV), an enabling platform for content owners that is advancing the world through the creation, distribution, management and monetization of content, is proud to announce the launch of the #FunIndoors Movement. The movement will support Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), a Nobel Prize-winning emergency humanitarian medical organization that has helped tens of millions of people since its founding in 1971.





Doctors Without Borders is supporting existing hospitals and health systems and providing technical training and logistical support to manage the spread of COVID-19 around the world. The #FunIndoors Movement will support the cause by raising funds, awareness and positivity, and ultimately encourage people to make the most of their time inside, empowering themselves to take charge.

Businesses and individuals that want to support the #FunIndoors Movement should follow the below steps:

Make a donation of any size to Doctors Without Borders.

Record a video showing how you’re taking charge and having #FunIndoors and post on Instagram or Twitter.

Be creative, poke fun, or be serious. It’s down to the individual.

Challenge three to four friends to join in by donating and creating their own videos.

Place this GoFundMe link and #FunIndoors in your IG Story or Twitter to spread the word.

Here’s an example from BroadbandTV Founder & CEO, Shahrzad Rafati

“The world is in need of unity right now, and that means drawing inspiration from each other to take charge of our situation,” comments Shahrzad Rafati, Founder & CEO, BroadbandTV. “Simple acts of solidarity, whether we’re donating to amazing causes like Doctors Without Borders or sharing how we’re making the most of our time at home, are powerful measures we can take to make an impact in our global community.”

In addition to challenging notable business figures from around the world, BBTV will work with its leading network of leading content owners to activate its network of 587 million unique viewers and activate its global audience to support this timely cause.

“Architecture is the framework that we create for the lives we want to live. Lately that has felt more true than ever as we have been confined to the frames of the walls, floors and ceilings of our homes,” comments Bjarke Ingels, Founding Partner of Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG). “I have been awed by the ingenuity and crystallization of community that has formed around us. Friends of mine that live in the VM Houses and the 8-House in Denmark – two city blocks we have designed – have been sending me videos of how these large urban structures – of 250 and 600 homes – have become like big urban families, with people emerging on their terraces, balconies and roof gardens to commune for birthday parties and sunset singing. Despite all the hardship and isolation, the community seems to always find a way – this time in a new form of collective intimacy at a distance.”

For more information please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fun-indoors-movement

BroadbandTV (BBTV) is a media-tech company that is advancing the world through the creation, distribution, management and monetization of content. BBTV generates tens of billions of monthly impressions, and in June it achieved 587 million unique viewers which consume 46.9 billion minutes of video content per month. BBTV is the second largest video property across the top 12 countries of the world in terms of unique viewers following only Google as of Feb 2019. BBTV provides end to end management, distribution and monetization solutions to content owners around the globe by providing innovative technology and leading services. BBTV has built proprietary VISO technologies leveraging machine learning, digital signal processing, and big data to power its ecosystem. www.bbtv.com

