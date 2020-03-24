Estrella Media Launches #SiSePuede Community Empowerment Campaign Across Its Media Platforms to Promote Hope and Optimism in U.S. Latino Community

Leading Hispanic media company launches social responsibility campaign to inspire hope and positivity for U.S. Hispanics during COVID-19 crisis and to provide an expanded hub for information and resources

The public engagement effort launched today uses a common Spanish-language idiom to promote the idea that we can come together as a community to help alter the course of the COVID-19 virus and to let our audience know that Estrella Media’s television, radio and digital platforms are committed to serving as a critical hub of trustworthy information. The campaign will feature Estrella Media talent and top recording artists sharing daily tips and positive messages on the company’s updated website (www.estrellatv.com), radio, social media and digital platforms. In addition, Estrella Media will provide up-to-the-minute news coverage and serve as a community resource platform that offers the most up to date CDC health alerts.

The newly overhauled site and #SiSePuede campaign are part of Estrella Media’s ongoing social responsibility efforts to continue providing reliable news coverage for the community, which includes the latest safety protocols being recommended by government officials and the CDC to prevent the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus. Estrella Media’s community-first approach with the #SiSePuede campaign is also an opportunity to inspire the Latino community to stand together and remind them that in unity we can and will defeat this pandemic.

“The #SiSePuede call to action is one that the Latino community has embraced and made its own in times of hardship, crisis and challenges like the one we are facing at this moment. We stand as one with the community we serve and want to reassure them that Estrella Media is committed to supporting them, so that they may continue to keep their families informed, safe and healthy during these uncertain times,” stated Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media.

EstrellaTV recently expanded its news coverage to include a new national newscast, hosted by lead network anchor Mirthala Salinas, which is dedicated to coverage of the pandemic, airing M-F at 4P/3P CT. In addition, the network has added three new national news shows M-F at 12P/11A CT anchored by Carlos Trillo and Wendy Castillo, and 4P/3P CT and 9P/8P CT anchored by Mirthala Salinas, which are in addition to the network’s regularly scheduled Noticiero EstrellaTV at 5:30P/4:30P CT and Cierre de Edición at 10:30P/9:30P CT, as well as local newscasts in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, and Miami. The company has also expanded significantly its news content across its social and digital media platforms.

