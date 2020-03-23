Northland Communications Forms Ad Alliance With Viamedia

Advertising Partnership Adds Nine DMAs to Viamedia’s Nationwide Footprint

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Facing growing demand to monetize local television advertising inventory, Northland announced a new partnership with Viamedia, the television industry’s largest independent local ad management company. This partnership will expand Viamedia’s reach, adding nine new DMAs to its portfolio and will represent its advertising sales across nine markets including Savannah and Augusta, GA; Medford, OR; Austin, TX; Birmingham, AL; Wichita, KS; Lincoln, NE; Denver, CO; and Greeneville, TN.

“Northland Communications has done a great job in serving consumers and businesses in the communities they serve,” said Mark Lieberman, president and CEO, Viamedia. “We are confident that Viamedia’s innovative, cross-media advertising solutions will add even more value to Northland’s offerings and will benefit subscribers and businesses alike.”

“Viamedia is an unparalleled force in the industry and the clear choice for managing our ad sales within these markets,” said Ed Butler, Senior Vice President at Northland. “Viamedia’s values match ours, with a full commitment to serve our communities and ensure growth. Viamedia’s cutting-edge solutions will significantly boost our advertising services to local businesses seeking to reach their customers and will enable us to participate more significantly during the crucial political ad season.”

The new partnership adds to Viamedia’s growing national footprint; with the addition of 9 markets, including 4 entirely new to Viamedia – Savanah, Medford, Birmingham and Wichita – the company now manages sales and operations for cable companies across 76 designated market areas (DMAs) in 34 states, bringing invaluable opportunities for advertisers to reach local audiences in all Viamedia markets.

About Viamedia

Headquartered in New York City, Viamedia provides a comprehensive audience and impression-based local video and digital advertising platform. As part of the platform, Viamedia has exclusive cable TV ad inventory from more than 60 Cable TV Distributors in 34 states across 76 DMAs, offering advertising on cable TV networks to more than 6,000 local, regional and national advertisers. Viamedia also offers those advertisers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products including Viamedia’s proprietary QTTTM as well as OTT, mobile, display, email, search, and social, in those DMAs and beyond. Viamedia’s success is built on its proprietary software, people and processes. For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

Vyve Broadband

Eagle, Vyve and Northland are leading broadband Internet providers serving largely non-urban communities in 16 states. A technology leader in the cable and broadband sectors, Vyve Broadband offers an extensive range of broadband, fiber connectivity, cable television and voice services for commercial and residential customers. Residential services include high-speed Internet with speeds up to Vyve Gig, all-digital, high-definition video and fully featured digital voice. Vyve Business Services provides optical Ethernet, PRI and hosted voice services to the business community. Together, Eagle, Vyve and Northland serve areas of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming.

Contacts

For Viamedia:

Chris Huppertz



Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010



[email protected]