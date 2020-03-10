Sisvel Announces Nine New Members to Its Video Coding Licensing Platform

A Total of Fourteen Companies Now Participating in Sisvel’s VP9 and AV1 Licensing Programs

LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IP–Sisvel International S.A. announced today nine new members to its Video Coding Licensing Platform, bringing the total number of technology companies participating to 14. The platform, which launched in March 2019, includes two, separately offered licensing programs for patents relevant to the VP9 and AV1 video coding formats.

New member companies span industries including telecommunications, audio and video, R&D institutes and more:

Dolby

Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI)

Ericsson

GE

InterDigital

IP Bridge

NTT Docomo

SK Telecom

Xylene*

“Today’s announcement marks a tremendous moment for patent pools, patent owners and implementers,” said Mattia Fogliacco, CEO of Sisvel. “Throughout its history, Sisvel has consistently promoted sensible patent pools and IP policies that are fair to implementers and innovators alike, and we are proud to offer a new suite of technology in a transparent, consolidated platform for companies looking to license and implement VP9 and AV1 technology.”

Companies participating in these pools have played pivotal roles in defining video coding technologies. Existing members of these Sisvel licensing programs include:

JVCKENWOOD

NTT

Orange

Philips

Toshiba Business Expert Corporation

With the new members the VP9 program now has a total of twelve patent owners and the AV1 program has fourteen. Sisvel also released today an initial list of patents — more than 650 for VP9 and over 1,050 for AV1 that are offered for license. Hundreds of patents have been evaluated by independent accredited third parties, appointed by Sisvel and the Patent Owners, confirming their use when implementing those respective technologies. Once the evaluation process for the patents identified to-date is complete, also accounting for the number of patents currently pending third-party evaluation, Sisvel expects to reach a total portfolio offered for license of around 1000 patents for VP9 and nearly 2000 for AV1. The current lists of patents are available at https://sisvel.com/licensing-programs/audio-and-video-coding-decoding/video-coding-platform/patents.

“The ability to easily access and leverage existing innovations is critical our modern economy,” said Bowman Heiden, Co-Director of the Center for Intellectual Property (CIP). “Patent pools provide an efficient mechanism for innovations to reach consumers around the globe, encourage new investments in research, and promote a universal standard for collaboration.”

(*Patents held by Xylene S.A. are patents previously held by Mitsubishi Electric Corp.)

About Sisvel

Sisvel International S.A.is the operational parent company of the Sisvel Group. Sisvel is a world leader in fostering innovation and managing IP. The group identifies, evaluates and maximises the value of IP assets for its partners around the world, providing firms with a revenue stream which can be reinvested in innovation for the generation of future revenues. Sisvel has more than 35 years’ experience in the management of successful patent portfolios, including those relating to audio compression standards (MP3 and MPEG audio), as well as broadcasting and digital terrestrial television standards maintained by the Digital Video Broadcasting Project. Sisvel operates patent pools and joint licensing programmes in the fields of mobile communication, wireless local area networking 802.11, video coding, digital video broadcasting, recommendation engines and broadband access to data networks.

For additional information, please visit: www.sisvel.com.

Those interested in more information about the pools, please contact Sisvel at the following e-mail addresses: [email protected]; or [email protected].

Background information about the history of video codecs and why is important to sustain innovation are available at www.playtherightfuture.com. Further information about the terms and conditions of Sisvel’s Video Coding Licensing Platform are available at http://sisvel.com/licensing-programs/audio-and-video-coding-decoding/video-coding-platform/introduction or from Sisvel upon request by companies currently requiring a license.

