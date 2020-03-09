Seneca Women and iHeartMedia Team Up to Launch New Slate of Women-Focused Podcasts

Seneca Women Podcast Network, with support of founding partner P&G, and iHeartMedia kick off partnership and celebrate Women’s History Month

iHeartMedia to air featured episodes of the “Seneca Women Conversations on Power and Purpose” podcast weekly in March across broadcast stations nationwide kicking off on Sunday evening — International Women’s Day

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seneca Women Podcast Network and iHeartMedia announced today the launch of a new multi-year partnership to co-produce and distribute a slate of high-quality, women-focused podcasts in the areas of women in business, leadership, current events, health and more, providing inspiring, purpose-driven and actionable content from a diverse range of women’s voices. As part of the partnership, new and existing podcasts on the Seneca Women Podcast Network—which recently launched with support of Founding Partner P&G— will join the iHeartPodcast Network. iHeartMedia will now co-produce the hit podcast series “Seneca Women Conversations on Power and Purpose” hosted by Ambassador Melanne Verveer and Kim Azzarelli. “Seneca Women Conversations on Power and Purpose” will debut March 9 on iHeartRadio with 19 episodes in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

“Seneca Women Conversations on Power and Purpose,” which features fascinating conversations with leaders who are using their power for purpose to accelerate women while building a better world, includes conversations with luminaries such as Tory Burch, Arianna Huffington, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Katie Couric, UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Grameen America CEO Andrea Jung, among others. Kicking off on International Women’s Day, special episodes will air as part of the Sunday Night Podcast series across iHeartMedia broadcast stations nationwide throughout March honoring Women’s History Month, exposing these powerful stories to millions of listeners across the country.

The Seneca Women Podcast Network launched earlier this year by Seneca Women, a global women’s leadership platform. The new podcast network builds on Seneca Women’s thought leadership and its founders’ decades of experience in advancing women around the globe. It focuses on a diverse range of topics that showcase positive role models, practical insights and shared learnings, while providing a platform for the voices of established and emerging women leaders as well as organizations making a difference for women and girls.

“There has never been a more important time for women’s voices to be heard—especially in a year that is marking the 100th anniversary of American women’s suffrage,” said Kim Azzarelli, co-founder and CEO of Seneca Women. “Through this new partnership with iHeartMedia, we can amplify the voices of established and emerging women leaders and connect millions of women and men around the world with positive, purpose-driven and actionable content.”

“Podcasting is a relatively new medium and, as such, we have a chance to build it the right way, with a fair balance of creators and voices, from the beginning,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “Through our massive network and national reach, we’re thrilled to partner with the SenecaWomen Podcast Network to help amplify the voices of women in podcasting and around the world – and we can’t wait to bring to our listeners the remarkable stories that this team has assembled.”

“Media can be a powerful force for good, and the Seneca Women Podcast Network and this partnership with iHeartMedia offers the opportunity to reinvent media with innovative, positive and quality content. It’s time to ensure that the voices of women are finally and fully heard and amplified to help make the world a better and more inclusive place for all,” said Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer at P&G.

“Since the Seneca Falls convention of 1848, women in the U.S. have been on a journey to equal rights. That journey continues here and for women around the world,” said Ambassador Melanne Verveer, Chair and Co-Founder of Seneca Women. “The recent Global Gender Gap Report from the World Economic Forum predicts it will take another 99 years for us to get to equality. The launch of the Seneca Women Podcast Network and this new partnership with iHeartMedia, will help accelerate women’s progress, as we believe progress for women is progress for all.”

About Seneca Women: Co-founded by Ambassador Melanne Verveer, the first U.S. Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues, and Kim Azzarelli, a corporate, philanthropic and legal advisor, who together co-authored the best-selling book Fast Forward: How Women Can Achieve Power and Purpose, and joined by Sharon Bowen, former Commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, SenecaWomen has sought to accelerate women’s progress through signature thought leadership events at Davos, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the New York Stock Exchange, as well as through the SenecaWomen app, a weekly newsletter, and significant partnerships with the public and private sectors. The Seneca Women Podcast Network builds on the success of this work and its tentpole podcast, SenecaWomen Conversations on Power and Purpose, which debuted in 2019.

About iHeartMedia: iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 150 markets; digital radio via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About P&G: P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. P&G aspires to build a world free from gender bias with an equal voice and equal representation for all individuals. Through their powerful voice in advertising, P&G brand campaigns like Always #LikeAGirl, Olay #FaceAnything, and Secret #AllStrengthNoSweat are sparking conversations that motivate change. P&G is helping remove barriers to education for girls and economic opportunities for women while also creating an inclusive, gender-equal environment inside P&G—and advocating for gender-equal workplaces beyond P&G—where everyone can contribute to their full potential. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

