2020 NAB Crystal Radio Award Finalists Announced

By BN Staff 13 hours ago

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced the 50 finalists for the 33rd annual NAB Crystal Radio Awards. Since 1987, the NAB Crystal Radio Awards have recognized radio stations for their outstanding year-round commitment to community service. Winners will be announced and the finalists honored at the We Are Broadcasters Celebration, held Tuesday, April 21 during the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

This year’s finalists are:

 

KBFB-FM Dallas, Texas

WDNS-FM Bowling Green, Kentucky

KCLY-FM Clay Center, Kansas

WDRM-FM Huntsville, Alabama

KKZY-FM Bemidji, Minnesota

WDSY-FM Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

KMVP-FM Phoenix, Arizona

WFEZ-FM Hollywood, Florida

KPWJ-FM College Station, Texas

WHPT-FM St. Petersburg, Florida

KRMG-FM Tulsa, Oklahoma

WHUB-FM Cookeville, Tennessee

KRSP-FM Salt Lake City, Utah

WHUR-FM Washington, D.C.

KRWM-FM Bellevue, WA

WIL-FM St. Louis, Missouri

KSFI-FM Salt Lake City, Utah

WJJY-FM Baxter, Minnesota

KSL-FM Salt Lake City, Utah

WKQI-FM Detroit, Michigan

KSTP-FM St. Paul, Minnesota

WKRQ-FM Cincinnati, Ohio

KTAR-FM Phoenix, Arizona

WLBC-FM Muncie, Indiana

KTMY-FM St. Paul, Minnesota

WMCI-FM Mattoon, Illinois

KUBL-FM Salt Lake City, Utah

WQNZ-FM Natchez, Mississippi

KUPD-FM Phoenix, Arizona

WRBR-FM South Bend, Indiana

KVTY-FM Lewiston, Idaho

WREW-FM Cincinnati, Ohio

KWHL-FM Anchorage, Alaska

WSGW-AM Saginaw, Michigan

KWLM-AM Willmar, Minnesota

WSUN-FM St. Petersburg, Florida

KXKT-FM Omaha, Nebraska

WTAW-AM College Station, Texas

KZFN-FM Moscow, Idaho

WTFX-FM Louisville, Kentucky

KZKX-FM Lincoln, Nebraska

WTMJ-AM Milwaukee, Wisconsin

WBUL-FM Lexington, Kentucky

WUBE-FM Cincinnati, Ohio

WBYT-FM South Bend, Indiana

WUSL-FM Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

WBZZ-FM Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

WUSQ-FM Winchester, Virginia

WCCO-AM Minneapolis, Minnesota

WWJ-AM Detroit, Michigan

 

Ten Crystal Radio Award winners will be chosen from the above finalists by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations and public relations firms. Also at the We Are Broadcasters Celebration, five-time NAB Crystal Radio Award winning station KCVM-FM will receive the Crystal Heritage Award.

