The Walt Disney Company’s Robert A. Iger and Bob Chapek to Hold Investor Call and Webcast Today at 4:30 PM EST / 1:30 PM PST

By BN Staff 2 hours ago

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will hold an investor conference call today with Robert A. Iger and Bob Chapek at 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST. The call will be webcast.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

Contacts

Lowell Singer

Investor Relations

(818) 560-6601

Zenia Mucha

Corporate Communications

(818) 560-5300

