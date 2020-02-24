Kinetic by Windstream, YouTube TV Announce Partnership

Customers can cut the cord without sacrificing live, local coverage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with YouTube TV. This partnership will provide Kinetic by Windstream customers with an affordable and innovative streaming solution for both live and on-demand content.

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets you watch live and on-demand TV from 70+ top networks through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live and local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan with six accounts per household so the whole family can enjoy.

Customers can connect easily with either a Smart TV or a streaming device that is connected to Kinetic Internet service.

“ Partnering with YouTube TV gives our customers a way to cut the cord without sacrificing live, local coverage and seamlessly access the latest on-demand content,” said Jeff Small, president of the company’s consumer and small and midsize business segment. “ Fortunately, for our customers, the reliable high-speed network delivered by Kinetic is the best place to enjoy streaming video.”

The Kinetic Internet-YouTube TV partnership honors Windstream customers’ growing preference for a streaming option they can enjoy on-the-go from nearly any connected screen.

Visit https://tv.youtube.com/kinetic and enter your ZIP code to see offers from YouTube TV and a line-up of channels available in your area.

Windstream has achieved continuous growth of its Kinetic Internet subscriber base for nearly two straight years by consistently bringing customers the best content and solutions in streaming services.

To learn more about Kinetic by Windstream, visit www.windstream.com/.

