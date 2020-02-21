Thales: Trusted Access, Cloud Security and Data Discovery to Take Center Stage at RSA Conference 2020

Experts on hand to discuss data security amid digital transformation, meeting compliance, and cybersecurity in a post-quantum world

Demos to showcase data discovery, advanced encryption, access management, hybrid cloud HSMs and more

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thales will demonstrate in booth #N5445 at this year’s RSA Conference how organizations can protect all aspects of their business as trusted access, the increased move to the cloud and the emergence of quantum computing are top of mind for today’s businesses. At this year’s premier cybersecurity conference, Thales will showcase how its solutions help organizations secure their decisive moments whether it be from data discovery and advanced encryption to cloud access management.

The digital transformation journey

Organizations around the globe are struggling with data security in a post digital transformation world. Digital transformation is driving complexity into IT environments and changing the nature of how sensitive data is stored. As a result, organizations need to take a fresh look at how they implement data security. At RSA Conference, Thales will highlight how data discovery and classification can help mitigate risk and address compliance, especially as protecting sensitive data continues to be a challenge.

Trusted access and cloud security continue to be top of mind

To help address the need for safe and secure access, Thales will demo its recently announced Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) and Microsoft Azure AD tested authentication devices, offering passwordless access for cloud apps, network domains and all Azure AD-connected apps and services. Passwordless authentication replaces passwords with other methods of identity improving the levels of assurance and convenience.

Furthermore, almost half (49%) of businesses believe cloud apps make them a target for cyber-attacks, according to the 2019 Thales Access Management Index. Smart single sign on, authentication and access management all have a critical role to play in an organization’s strategy for providing trusted access to the cloud and Thales will demo innovative solutions in its booth that can meet these needs.

As more and more data is stored in the cloud, how to protect this important asset has become increasingly top of mind for security professionals. In fact, according to the 2019 Thales Cloud Security Study, just over half (53%) of companies control the keys to their encrypted data in the cloud. To help organizations evaluate their options in this space, Thales experts will be on hand at this year’s conference to discuss Bring Your Own Encryption (BYOK), cloud HSM, and cloud key management.

Handling key management in today’s cloud environment

A sound cloud key management strategy puts security professionals in the driver’s seat. Sol Cates, vice president of research and technology for cloud protection and licensing activity at Thales, will be speaking about best practices and the different approaches for maintaining access and control over keys, so organizations can continue to benefit from the scale and cost effectiveness that the cloud provides, while ensuring shareholders that data is secure and financial risks are minimized.

What: Should You Trust Cloud Providers with Your Encryption Keys?

Who: Sol Cates, VP of Research and Technology, Thales Cloud Protection & Licensing

When: Wednesday, February 26 at 8:00 a.m.

Where: North Hall Briefing Center

Can you beat the hackers?

Thales’s virtual reality experience is back by popular demand. Thales invites attendees to come and share their data security expertise to help protect a global organization’s underwater data center that is under attack, putting a large amount of sensitive data at risk. You will have 10 minutes to “beat the hackers” for a chance to win an Oculus Quest.

Visit Thales at booth #5445 North Expo, RSA Conference, Moscone Center, San Francisco, February 24-28 to discover Thales’s innovative cybersecurity solutions and register on our website for a free conference badge.

“Year after year, the RSA Conference is the event where security professionals from around the globe come together to discuss and debate the best way to handle the challenges facing the vastly changing cybersecurity landscape. From questions surrounding the impact of quantum computing to the exploding move to the cloud and the need to know where data is stored at all times, RSA Conference is the perfect venue where customers, prospects and partners can see for themselves how enterprises have relied on Thales to provide everything an organization needs to secure and manage its data, identities and intellectual property.”

Tina Stewart, vice president, global market strategy

Industry insight and views on the latest data security trends can be found on the Thales blog at blog.thalesesecurity.com.

Follow Thales on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defense markets. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2018 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto). Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations — connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity — technologies that support businesses, organizations and governments in their decisive moments.

PLEASE VISIT



Thales Group

Security

Contacts

PRESS

Thales, Media Relations

Adam Kostecki



+1 (703) 838-5645



[email protected]