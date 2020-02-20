TEGNA Names David Loving President and General Manager at WOI in Des Moines

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced David C. Loving has been appointed president and general manager at WOI and KCWI, TEGNA’s ABC and CW affiliates in Des Moines, Iowa effective March 2, 2020.





Prior to joining WOI, Loving spent 21 years at Univision, most recently as president and general manager of Univision’s Houston, Texas operations from 2010-2019, which included oversight of television stations KXLN and KFTH, four radio stations and multiple digital properties. During his tenure at Univision, he also held senior management roles in the Austin, San Antonio and San Francisco markets.

“David is a first-rate leader and innovator with a strong record of success, from launching new programs to providing outstanding service and solutions to clients,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO for media operations, TEGNA. “His inclusive management style, proven ability to build and grow teams and commitment to the communities he’s served make him a perfect match for Des Moines.”

Loving is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. He has served on the boards of numerous industry and civic organizations, including the Texas Association of Broadcasters, the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Children at Risk. He and his wife Patty will be relocating to Des Moines from their current home in the Houston area.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, contact:

Demetrios Karoutsos



Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations



703-873-6327



[email protected]

For investor inquiries, contact:

John Janedis, CFA



Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations



703-873-6222



[email protected]