2020 Global SVOD Platform Forecasts – Profiles of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+ Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Following the results announcement that exceeded even Disney’s expectations, the author of this report has upgraded its forecasts for Disney+.

Disney+ will be the biggest SVOD winner over the next five years. Disney+ will add 105 million paying subscribers between end-2019 and 2025 to take its total to 126 million. Disney+ will reach 53% of Netflix’s subscriber total by 2025 – up from only 27% in 2020.

According to the author of the report, much of this initial growth will come from the US, principally due to the attractive bundling of Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu. ESPN+ and Hulu are not yet available outside the US, but the author still expects strong Disney+ take-up globally.

Five global platforms will have 553 million paying SVOD subscribers by 2025, adding 196 million subscribers between 2020 and 2025. Netflix will gain 51 million subscribers between 2020 and 2025; revealing that there is still growth left for the most established platform. Netflix will command 44% of the 2025 total for the five platforms; down from 53% in 2020.

HBO Max will have 30 million paying subscribers by 2025 – if non-payers are included then this figure could be tripled. The same is true for Apple TV+, which this author forecasts will have 26 million paying subscribers by 2025. The SVOD sector received a boost in November 2019 with the roll-outs of Disney+ and Apple TV+.

A further lift will come when HBO Max starts in May.

Key Topics Covered:

The report comprises two parts:

34-page PDF containing profiles of the global SVOD players, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Peacock and ViacomCBS.

Excel workbook for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max; providing subscriber and revenue forecasts for every year for each of 138 countries from 2010 to 2025

