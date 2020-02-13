Chance the Rapper to Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, Live on Sunday, March 22, at 7:30 P.M. (ET/PT)
Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and More Announced as KCA Nominees
Special Nickelodeon SlimeFest VIP Ticket Includes Admission to Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 on Sunday, March 22, On Sale Now at NickSlimeFest.com
HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grammy® Award-winning superstar Chance the Rapper is set to host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, the biggest and slimiest awards show where kids are in control, broadcasting live Sunday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The news, which also included this year’s nominees, was announced today by Annie LeBlanc and her sister Hayley LeBlanc, stars of Nickelodeon’s digital competition show Annie vs. Hayley, during a Kids’ Choice Awards nomination event across Nick’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter handles and channels.
With surprises at every turn, Chance the Rapper will bring his charisma and upbeat energy to the Kids’ Choice Awards, an epic celebration of kids’ favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Viewers everywhere will be able to experience the show on all Nickelodeon screens and platforms, as Nick offers a front-row seat to slime, stunts and celebrities. Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 will be simulcast live across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.
Said Chance the Rapper, “I’m honored to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. I watched Nickelodeon growing up and now I get to slime some of my favorite people on stage. This is going to be a party that you won’t want to miss!”
Leading into the award show, Nickelodeon SlimeFest, a two-day family-friendly music festival, will make its west coast debut on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The event features performances by Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, breakout pop group Why Don’t We, Grammy® Award-nominated multiplatinum artist French Montana, viral chart-topper Blanco Brown and singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne. This year’s Nickelodeon SlimeFest will feature a Sunday-only VIP ticket that includes access to a special performance viewing area, plus admission to Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020. All Sunday attendees will also have the opportunity to watch a livestream of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 on the festival screens.
Leading the pack with the most Kids’ Choice Awards nominations are: Avengers: Endgame, with 11 nominations; Taylor Swift, with five nominations; and Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X, with four nominations each. First-time nominees include: John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion. With another nomination this year, Will Smith becomes the most nominated celebrity in Kids’ Choice Awards history, with a total of 29.
Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, www.KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S. International fans can cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their votes through social media on Twitter.
Chance the Rapper is no stranger to Nickelodeon, having made a surprise appearance at last year’s Nickelodeon SlimeFest in his hometown of Chicago and taking home a coveted Kids’ Choice Awards orange blimp for “Favorite Collaboration” (“No Brainer” by DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo) in 2019. He was also nominated for “Favorite Song” (“I’m the One” by DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo and Lil Wayne) in 2018.
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 is sponsored by Barbie®, Goldfish® Flavor Blasted® crackers, The LEGO® Group, Lysol® Laundry Sanitizer, milk it!, and Olive Garden®.
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 nominees are:
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
A Series of Unfortunate Events
All That
BUNK’D
Henry Danger
Power Rangers Beast Morphers
Raven’s Home
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Fuller House
Modern Family
Stranger Things
The Big Bang Theory
The Flash
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
America’s Funniest Home Videos
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
The Voice
FAVORITE TV HOST
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
John Cena (Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader)
Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent)
Tiffany Haddish (Kids Say the Darndest Things)
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House
The Simpsons
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton List (Emma Ross, BUNK’D)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
Abraham Rodriguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Aladdin
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Jumanji: The Next Level
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)
Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)
FAVORITE SUPERHERO
Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Frozen 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lion King
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Toy Story 4
FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)
Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)
Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)
Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)
Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Marshmello
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
Fall Out Boy
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SONG
“7 rings”- Ariana Grande
“bad guy”- Billie Eilish
“Memories”- Maroon 5
“Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X
“Sucker”- Jonas Brothers
“You Need To Calm Down”- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“10,000 Hours”- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay
“I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“ME!”- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie
“Old Town Road (Remix)”- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Sunflower”- Post Malone & Swae Lee
FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST
City Girls
DaBaby
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)
Dua Lipa (UK)
J Balvin (Latin America)
Rosalía (Europe)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Tones and I (Australia)
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
Coyote Peterson
David Dobrik
Dolan Twins
Dude Perfect
MrBeast
Ryan’s World
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Annie LeBlanc
Emma Chamberlain
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Miranda Sings
Merrell Twins
FAVORITE GAMER
DanTDM
GamerGirl
Ninja
PrestonPlayz
SSSniperWolf
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Fortnite
Mario Kart Tour
Minecraft
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Asher Angel
Blanco Brown
Johnny Orlando
JoJo Siwa
Mackenzie Ziegler
Max and Harvey
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Alex Morgan
Lindsey Vonn
Megan Rapinoe
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Michael Dempsey & Jay Schmalholz serve as Executive Producers. Production of Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.
Media outlets can access photos and video for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 as well as request media credentials, by visiting nickkcapress.com.
Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).
