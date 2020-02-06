Comcast California Adds Two New Executives to Its Senior Leadership Team

Two New Vice Presidents to Lead Technical Operations and Human Resources

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast California has named two new vice presidents to its senior leadership team. The appointments include Sonya Echols, Vice President of Human Resources and Mike Burnett, Vice President of Technical Operations.

Sonya Echols is the new Vice President of Human Resources for Comcast California and will lead a team of 45 people that oversee the policies, learning & development, well-being and career momentum of Comcast’s approximately 5,000 California employees. Her team’s responsibilities include employee relations, recruitment, organizational and employee development, talent management, compensation and benefits, internal communications, and environmental health and safety. Prior to Comcast, Sonya led Human Resources for 13,000 employees at DaVita Medical Group in Denver, CO and brings over 20 years of leadership experience with her to this role at Comcast. Sonya has a Master’s of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Pepperdine University.

Mike Burnett is Comcast California’s new Vice President of Technical Operations. Mike will be responsible for overseeing a team of 2,000 employees and all aspects of Comcast California’s Technical Operations. Mike brings over 20 years of experience and extensive knowledge of the media, cable and telecommunications industry. Prior to his role in California, Mike served as the Vice President of Field Operations in Comcast’s Oregon/Southwest Washington region and before that, he was Vice President of Sales Channel Effectiveness for the Comcast West Division. Mike graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing.

“We are thrilled to have leaders like Sonya and Mike join our top-notch California regional senior leadership team,” said John Gauder, Regional Senior Vice President for Comcast California. “California is among Comcast’s largest regions and we need leaders of the caliber of Sonya and Mike on our team to drive business growth and produce results — from delivering the best customer experience to positioning Comcast as the leading provider of innovative, reliable products and services that connect our customers to moments that matter.”

