TxDOT Shows Teens Deadly Reality of Not Buckling Up

42% of teens killed in crashes in Texas in 2018 were not wearing a seat belt

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One simple click could save the lives of dozens of Texas teens every year. Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of deaths among teenagers, and in 2018 nearly half of teens killed in crashes were not wearing a seatbelt. That’s why TxDOT’s “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign urges teens to click it each time they are in a vehicle.

In 2018, of the 264 teen drivers and passengers killed in crashes, 111 were unrestrained. That means more than 100 lives could have been saved just by buckling up.

“For teens, getting a driver’s license is a rite of passage, but when they start driving, they aren’t thinking about how their lack of experience places them at greater risk of getting in a crash,” said TxDOT executive director James Bass. “Tragedy can strike in an instant which is why we hope all parents, teachers and other influencers are urging teens to buckle up each and every time no matter how short the trip may be.”

The “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign will reach out to Texas teens through TV, radio, digital advertising and social media. The campaign also will feature interactive events at six Texas high schools, a virtual reality game and an augmented reality experience to share the campaign’s safety message in a highly engaging manner.

Additionally, students will see a mangled truck from a rollover crash in which two teens were able to walk away from with only minor scratches thanks to wearing their seat belts.

Texas law requires drivers and all passengers to wear a seat belt. Unbuckled drivers and passengers — even those in the back seat — face fines and fees of up to $200.

Seat belts prevent drivers and passengers from getting ejected from a vehicle, which is almost always deadly. Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45%. That number jumps to 60% for pickup truck crashes.

“Teen Click It or Ticket” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit and never driving after drinking or doing drugs. Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

To learn more about “Teen Click It or Ticket,” visit https://www.txdot.gov/driver/kids-teens/teen-clickit.html.

The information contained in this report represents reportable data collected from the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report (CR-3). This information was received and processed by the department as of December 3, 2019.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail and public transportation across the state.

