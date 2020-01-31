Zenni Sets Its Sights on Super Bowl Advertising

Online Eyewear Industry Leader to Premiere First National Super Sunday Commercial featuring San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Tight End George Kittle

Spot Will Air Exclusively on FOX Affiliates in “Vision-Centric” Media Markets

NOVATO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#eyewear–Zenni, the online optical industry leader, has an eye for Super Sunday and has set its sights on airing its new ad campaign featuring the NFC Champion 49ers’ George Kittle, exclusively on FOX affiliates televising the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2. The ad will run exclusively in “vision-centric” media markets including GlenVIEW, IL (DMA #3 Chicago); Mountain VIEW, CA (#6 SF Bay Area); Memphis (#51) & Jackson (#176), TennesSEE; Sierra VISTA, AZ, (#62); TallahasSEE, FL (#109); LakeVIEW, OR (#135); PlainVIEW, TX (DMA #142); and ChEYEnne, WY (DMA #197).

Developed in concert with the Beasley Media Group and Scheme Engine, the 30-second spot showcases the All-Pro Tight End Kittle on and off the football field, including watching film and training while wearing a variety of stylish Zenni frames. Zenni became the official eyewear partner of the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

As this is the “2020” Super Bowl, the timing could not be better for a leader in the online eyewear retail category to create buzz on the biggest sports day of the year with its newest brand ambassador. The commercial can be viewed and downloaded here.

Kittle delivers a monologue as a voice-over to the visual content. “When I am in the zone, action and awareness merge. Times flies, self vanishes and performance goes through the roof. But, before I can actualize my vision, I need clarity. Zenni has changed the eyewear game so every fan can have access to truly affordable eyewear.” Kittle concludes his monologue and the commercial by exclaiming, “With Zenni in 2020, I have a championship vision!”

Kittle is also featured in an alternate version of the spot promoting Zenni’s blue light-blocking lens technology called Blokz.

“Our partnership with the San Francisco 49ers and new collaboration with George Kittle resulted in creative and compelling content that we wanted to share on the biggest stage possible,” said Sean Pate, Brand Communications Officer, Zenni. “We searched for a creative and timely execution and decided to air the commercial in media markets whose name had a connection to vision or sight in addition to all our owned media channels. At Zenni, we’ve always had a unique vision for how to conduct business.”

In addition to its sponsorship with the San Francisco 49ers, the brand forged a landmark partnership with the Chicago Bulls in 2018 to serve as the iconic basketball franchise’s official eyewear partner and first jersey patch sponsor. Zenni partnered with the Bulls to leverage the team’s relevance locally, nationally and globally, as Zenni aspires to have similar domestic and international significance.

In 2019, Zenni celebrated its sweet 16 birthday with more than 25 million pairs of glasses sold. Since its founding in 2003, the company’s mission has focused on providing the highest quality prescription eyewear at a fraction of the cost of traditional retailers and delivers solely direct to consumer via its online store. With a complete prescription pair starting at just $6.95, and averaging $40, the company has brought convenience with massive price disruption to the traditional retail model.

Zenni Optical pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in Marin County, Calif., Zenni offers men, women, and children the freedom to express their personal style and individuality through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With over 29 million frames sold worldwide, a pair of Zennis is owned in every country across the globe. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bulls. For more information, visit www.zenni.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

