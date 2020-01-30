Educational Lung Cancer Event Coming to The Villages to Raise Awareness of the State’s High Rate of Lung Cancer

Florida has a rate of 59.3 per 100,000 new lung cancer cases compared to the national rate of 59.6.

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an effort to show how advances in science are being harnessed in the fight against lung cancer, The LungXperience, an educational exhibit sponsored by AstraZeneca, will be making a stop at The Villages Balloon Festival. The free exhibit, designed to help educate the public about lung cancer, will be at The Villages Polo Club on February 7 from 2 PM to 9 PM and February 8 from 2 PM to 9 PM.

“ Florida is home to many prominent medical institutions and research facilities dedicated to public health and the fight against cancer. It’s a mission of great importance to us,” said State Senator Dennis Baxley (R-District 12). “ Given the high rate of lung cancer in Florida and need for greater public education to fight this disease together, this innovative exhibit will give Floridians an opportunity to look at lung cancer in a new way.”

Among Floridians with lung cancer, nearly half (48.5%) of diagnoses are not discovered until a later stage when survival is lower. In 2020, AstraZeneca has expanded The LungXperience national roadshow, traveling to cities like The Villages that have higher incidences of lung cancer.

“ Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent and deadly cancers today. Early detection and intervention can save lives. Getting a screening is not only a wise thing to do, it might just be the determining factor between life and death,” said State Representative Ralph Massullo, MD (R-District 34).

The LungXperience is a 14-foot tall by 9-foot wide giant inflatable lung equipped with five augmented reality modules that take visitors through a narrative, from the stages of lung cancer to the role of biomarkers, and the latest medical advances. To activate the interactive modules, visitors are each given an iPad equipped with an augmented reality app and a pair of noise-cancelling headphones for the immersive experience. Visitors to The LungXperience receive take-home brochures and postcards that provide additional information and resources.

“ The LungXperience provides an interactive and immersive experience to educate the public about a serious topic – lung cancer – and to show how medical advances are changing what it means to be diagnosed with this disease,” said Chatrick Paul, Head of US Oncology, AstraZeneca. “ Today, thanks to advancing science, there are more therapeutic options available so that those diagnosed may live longer with the disease. We hope that after visiting the exhibit, people have the information they need to engage in a more informed conversation with their doctor.”

For more information about lung cancer and The LungXperience exhibit, visit https://lungxperience.com/, where visitors can follow the roadshow as it makes its way across the US and download the experience to view at home.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About The LungXperience

The LungXperience is a traveling, interactive exhibit created by AstraZeneca to educate people about the newest advances in the science of treating lung cancer. The LungXperience exhibit features an inflatable lung that allows participants to walk through the lung using a smartphone or iPad and activate five interactive education modules. The exhibit will cover a range of lung cancer topics including the staging of the disease, potential treatment options and what the future of care might look like. The exhibit is traveling to cities around the US for display in community events, such as awareness walks and health festivals.

About Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women, accounting for about one-fifth of all cancer deaths in the US, more than breast, prostate and colorectal cancers combined.

About AstraZeneca in Lung Cancer

AstraZeneca is committed to developing medicines to help every patient with lung cancer. We have three approved medicines and a growing pipeline that targets genetic changes in tumor cells and boosts the power of the immune response against cancer. Our unrelenting pursuit of science aims to deliver more breakthrough therapies with the goal of extending and improving the lives of patients across all stages of disease and lines of therapy.

About AstraZeneca in Oncology

AstraZeneca has a deep-rooted heritage in Oncology and offers a quickly growing portfolio of new medicines that has the potential to transform patients’ lives and the Company’s future. With at least six new medicines to be launched between 2014 and 2020, and a broad pipeline of small molecules and biologics in development, we are committed to advance Oncology as a key growth platform for AstraZeneca focused on lung, ovarian, breast and blood cancers. In addition to our core capabilities, we actively pursue innovative partnerships and investments that accelerate the delivery of our strategy, as illustrated by our investment in Acerta Pharma in hematology.

By harnessing the power of four scientific platforms – Immuno-Oncology, Tumor Drivers and Resistance, DNA Damage Response and Antibody Drug Conjugates – and by championing the development of personalized combinations, AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer treatment and one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS.

