Justin Bieber Announces 5th Studio Album, CHANGES, set for February 14th Release

Changes Tour—Presented by T-Mobile—Hits the Road in North America With Special Guests Kehlani & Jaden Smith

American Express Pre-sale Begins January 30th

Public on Sale Friday, February 14th

CHANGES Pre-order/Pre-save Available Now, Includes New Track “Get Me” feat. Kehlani

Justin Bieber Official Store Album & Tour Pre-sale With Exclusive Merch Offerings Launches February 3rd

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grammy Award®-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, announced today his 5th studio album CHANGES will arrive February 14th, via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings, along with the official public on-sale for tickets to the Changes Tour, presented by T-Mobile with special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith. The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in Seattle at the CenturyLink Field on Thursday, May 14th. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14th at Noon local time at justinbiebermusic.com.

CHANGES – already receiving early buzz as “futuristic R&B/pop,” “trap-soul jams,” and “a new vocal plateau” – is available now for pre-order/pre-save with the new track “Get Me” featuring Kehlani, and will be released to all DSP partners on February 14th. Special collectors-edition CDs will be available at Target, where each CD will contain one of two exclusive fold-out posters.

As the official wireless partner for the Changes Tour, T-Mobile and Justin Bieber continue their successful partnership, forged in 2017 with their #UnlimitedMoves Super Bowl campaign. T-Mobile customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices – just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers.

Fans will have several opportunities to purchase tickets for the Changes Tour in advance of the February 14th public on-sale.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13th at 10:00 p.m. local time.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available starting January 30th at 10 a.m. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

And on Monday, February 3rd, 10:00 a.m. local time, the Justin Bieber official online store will begin offering CHANGES album pre-sales, the Changes Tour pre-sales, and exclusive merchandise.

Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

In step with today’s premiere of the “Justin Bieber: Seasons” YouTube Originals docuseries, Justin is once again ruling the airwaves and dominating the charts. He made radio history when his new single “Yummy” netted the highest number of official adds ever in a debut week. The track has now surged to over 300 million streams globally.

Over the course of his career, Bieber has amassed over 50 billion streams and over 60 million album equivalent sales worldwide. Justin’s Grammy Award®–winning 2015 album Purpose has sold over 21 million copies worldwide. The Purpose Tour sold out 64 U.S. and 52 international tour dates, thrilling fans around the world with Justin’s dynamic, must-see live performance.

THE CHANGES TOUR DATES:

Date City Venue May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field 17 Portland, OR Moda Center 19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium 26 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego 29 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium June 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena 5 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium 9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena 13 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High Stadium 16 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena 19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field 21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center 24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest 27 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium 30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center July 2 Houston, TX NRG Stadium 6 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center 8 Tulsa, OK* BOK Center 11 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium 13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center 15 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena 18 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium 21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena 25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium 27 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena 29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Aug. 1 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field 4 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena 6 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center 8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium 12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center 14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium 16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena 18 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena 21 Landover, MD FedExField 24 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center 26 Albany, NY Times Union Center 29 Detroit, MI Ford Field Sept. 1 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre 3 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre 10 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre 14 Montreal, QC Bell Centre 17 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium 26 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

*Jaden Smith will not appear on the Tulsa date

