Community Welcomes Four New Premium Media Brands

The CW, Tastemade, AccuWeather and Microsoft Advertising join Community

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Community, powered by Xandr, welcomes four additional premium media brands: The CW, Tastemade, AccuWeather and Microsoft Advertising, to its marketplace.

Current Community partners include: WarnerMedia’s CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, B/R Live, Otter Media, and Warner Bros., as well as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Cheddar, Bloomberg, Vudu, VICE, Hearst Magazines, Newsy, Philo, Tubi, and Xumo.

Built on Xandr’s powerful technology and consumer insights, Community simplifies and enhances an advertiser’s access to unique audiences. Community enables advertisers to reach their audiences at scale in brand-safe, privacy-protected, and premium video environments.

“ Community creates a relevant advertising experience for consumers, and a welcoming environment for marketers and publishers,” said Brian Lesser, CEO of Xandr. “ We’re excited to add incredible marquee partners to our curated marketplace powered by unique insights and technology from Xandr, as we continue to increase scale and access to premium video content.”

Consumers no longer view video content on a single screen. As a result, marketers are looking for solutions that reach audiences across digital, video and traditional TV. Xandr’s Cross-Screen Addressable offering enables advertisers to reach their audiences across screens, combining the power of addressable TV with the precision and scale of digital.

Advertisers also want to improve the efficiency and efficacy of the media they buy. Community is accountable, powered by valuable first-party insights from AT&T’s 170 million direct-to-consumer relationships. Community’s privacy-forward approach to attribution allows advertisers to reach audiences based on intent, interest and lifestyle, while preserving the viewer experience by managing frequency caps.

Community Partner Point of View

“ As a long-time Xandr partner, Microsoft Advertising is excited to be an earlier adopter of Community, powered by Xandr, to give buyers the best of both worlds: access to unique, custom AT&T audiences and Microsoft’s premium, brand-safe supply,” said Kelly Davidson, Director of Global Partnerships at Microsoft Advertising. “ Video is one of the many touch points Microsoft Advertising has with consumers, so collaborating with Xandr on a cross-screen marketplace that holistically safeguards consumer preferences and is privacy compliant is directly aligned with Microsoft Advertising’s strategy.”

“ AccuWeather reaches more than 1.5 billion people globally through our multi-platform media properties, and we partner with companies that have a similar global footprint and the expertise to help reach advertisers and brands everywhere in the world,” said Eric Danetz, Chief Business Officer of AccuWeather. “ Xandr understands the significant impact of weather on consumer behavior and is an ideal partner to help advertisers, agencies and brands connect with AccuWeather for powerful and efficient marketing campaigns.”

“ Our linear streaming network grew dramatically in 2019, and we expect even bigger gains in 2020,” said Larry Fitzgibbon, Co-founder & CEO of Tastemade. “ We are very excited to join Community and bring our premium lifestyle programming to Xandr’s advertisers to help them reach the elusive 18-34 audience through connected TV inventory.”

About Xandr

Xandr is AT&T’s advertising company and a leader in addressable TV, creating a better solution for advertisers and media companies. Xandr Invest and Xandr Monetize, our strategic platforms built on more than a decade of AppNexus’ innovation, optimize media spend across screens for buyers and sellers alike. Community, powered by Xandr, is a curated marketplace of premium publishers, providing access to unique consumer insights in a brand-safe environment. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience.

