Africa Pay TV Forecasts for 35 Countries to 2025 – Africa will have 47.26 Million Pay TV Subscribers by 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Published in January 2020, this research comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 35 countries in a 76-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 35 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 88-page PDF document.

Africa will have 47.26 million pay TV subscribers by 2025, up from 30.70 million at end-2019. Nigeria will contribute 10 million subscribers by 2025 – having overtaken South Africa in 2020.

African subscriber numbers will climb by 54% between 2019 and 2025, but pay TV revenues will rise by only 31% – indicating that subscribers will pay less. Pay TV revenues will reach $7.20 billion by 2025, up by $1.72 billion on 2019.

Three groups accounted for 93% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s pay TV subscribers in 2019 – although this proportion will fall to 88% by 2025. Each of the three main groups provides a satellite TV platform and a pay DTT platform.

Multichoice had 14.56 million subs across satellite TV platform DStv and DTT platform GOtv by end-2019. This total will grow to 18.05 million by 2025, with a marked slowdown in satellite TV growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Households (000)

TV households (000)

Digital cable subs (000)

Analog cable subs (000)

Pay IPTV subscribers (000)

Pay digital sat TV subs (000)

Free-to-air sat TV homes (000)

Analog terrestrial holds (000)

Primary FTA DTT hholds (000)

Primary Pay DTT hholds (000)

Digital homes (000)

Analog homes (000)

Pay TV subscribers (000)

Digital cable subs/TV HH

Analog cable subs/TV HH

Pay IPTV subs/TV HH

Pay satellite TV/TV HH

Free-to-air satellite TV/TV HH

Analog terrestrial/TVHH

Primary FTA DTT/TV HH

Primary pay DTT/TV HH

TVHH/HH

Digital/TV HH

Analog/TV HH

Pay TV Subs/TV HH

Stand-alone dig cab subs (000)

Dual-play dig cable subs (000)

Triple-play dig cab subs (000)

Stand-alone IPTV subs (000)

Dual-play IPTV subs (000)

Triple-play IPTV subs (000)

Revenues (US$ million)

Stand-alone digital cable revs

Dual-play digital cable TV revs

Triple-play digl cable TV revs

Digital cable TV subs revs

Dig cab TV on-demand revs

Digital cable TV revenues

Analog cable TV subs revs

Cable TV revenues

Stand-alone IPTV revenues

Dual-play IPTV revenues

Triple-play IPTV revenues

IPTV subscription revenues

IPTV on-demand revenues

IPTV revenues

Satellite TV subscription revs

Satellite TV on-demand revs

Satellite TV revenues

DTT subscription revs

DTT on-demand revenues

DTT revenues

Subscription revenues

On-demand revenues

Total revenues

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU – US$)

Stand-alone digital cable subs

Dual-play dig cable TV subs

Triple-play dig cable TV subs

Average dig cab (subs & VOD)

Analog cable TV subs

Stand-alone IPTV subs

Dual-play IPTV subs

Triple-play IPTV subs

Average IPTV (subs and VOD)

Pay satellite TV (subs)

Pay sat TV (subs and PPV)

Pay DTT (subs)

Pay DTT (subs and PPV)

Average monthly ARPU

Pay TV subscribers by operator (000)

Canal Plus (satellite)

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

StarSat (satellite)

Others



Share of pay TV subs by operator %

Canal Plus (satellite)

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

StarSat (satellite)

Others



Subscription & VOD revenues (US$ million)

Canal Plus (satellite)

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

StarSat (satellite)

Others

Share of pay TV revenues by operator %

Canal Plus (satellite)

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

StarSat (satellite)

Others

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU – US$)

Canal Plus (satellite)

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

StarSat (satellite)



