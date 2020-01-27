iHeartMedia, Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on February 27, 2020

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) announced today that on Thursday February 27th, 2020, it will issue financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings announcement.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of iHeartMedia’s website (https://investors.iheartmedia.com/) beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on February 27th. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (844) 588-3850 (domestic) or (825) 312-2273 (international) using PIN number 9767198. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on February 27th in the Events & Presentations section of iHeartMedia’s Investors home page, and at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) using PIN number 9767198.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors home page of iHeartMedia’s website.

