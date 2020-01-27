CBRE CEO to Appear on CNBC “Squawk on the Street” Program

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) CEO Bob Sulentic is scheduled to be interviewed on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” program tomorrow (Tuesday, January 28, 2020). “Squawk on the Street” airs from 9 am to 11 am Eastern Time.

During this appearance, Mr. Sulentic may provide an update on commercial real estate business conditions and the company’s strategic direction. CBRE plans to post a video recording of the interview on its website at https://ir.cbre.com a few hours after the conclusion of the interview.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2018 revenue). The company has more than 90,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 480 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

