Syncbak To Debut Simplified OTT Syndication and Monetization Tools at NATPE 2020

Over 200 stations from Gray Television, Morgan Murphy Media, Heritage and Lilly seek syndication deals to build out hundreds of straight-to-OTT channels

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#marketsync–Syncbak, the world leader in live local broadcast streaming, today announced the integration of adSync, the company’s dynamic ad insertion technology with MarketSync, their OTT syndication marketplace.

“Clearly free ad-supported is the next great wave in OTT,” said Jack Perry, founder of Syncbak. “Now, not only can we pair content providers with a partner station in every market, we can offer them both a simple way to monetize OTT viewing using adSync,” added Perry.

adSync powers dynamic ad insertion for over one hundred stations for live- and on-demand OTT viewing. The company’s MarketSync app, released at NATPE 2019, now hosts over fifty award-winning, originally produced programs. By attending NATPE again this year, Syncbak hopes to bring more content into the mix. Participating stations use MarketSync to build out their OTT lineups.

“OTT allows us to deliver a variety of content across many genres, reaching our viewers wherever they are, on any device,” said Mike Braun, SVP of Digital Media at Gray Television. “We can build as many channels as our viewers desire. I’ll be looking for entertaining, binge-worthy programming for our audience and advertisers,” added Braun.

“OTT means we can offer our viewers virtually unlimited content choices,” said Brian Burns, EVP & COO Morgan Murphy Media. “We’re looking for content from travel to cooking to sports to game shows,” added Burns.

Kevin Dunaway, VP and GM at Heritage Broadcasting, is looking for something more edgy. “Our viewers want to see sports that push the limits,” exclaimed Dunaway. “We’re stoked about connecting with original content producers who have unique sports programming to offer viewers that they can’t find anywhere else,” added Dunaway.

Attendees can join Syncbak, along with its station group partners, this week at NATPE Miami, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Cabana #10. To schedule a meeting with the team, visit https://calendly.com/syncbak.

About Syncbak

Syncbak is the leader in OTT solutions, powering more than 12 million hours of live local broadcasts on OTT destinations like CBS All Access, Hulu, fuboTV, Apple TV, Amazon, the NFL, and more. Syncbak’s end-to-end platform, SimpleSync, is used by broadcasters for live-stream transcoding, cloud-based rights resolution, cloud-based DVR, device filtering, geo-location services, content management, stream monitoring, video clipping and dynamic ad insertion. Syncbak’s technology currently reaches 99 percent of the US population across 209 markets, representing 99 station groups and all major networks, including CBS, ABC, FOX, NBC, and the CW.

Syncbak’s own direct-to-consumer OTT app leverages Syncbak’s industry-leading live stream platform, SimpleSync, and its proprietary live DAI technology, adSync, to deliver free, hyper-local and originally produced content to viewers anytime, anywhere on any device. The company was founded in 2009 and has offices in Marion, IA and New York, NY.

