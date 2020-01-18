Nat Geo WILD Rings in the New Decade and Its 10th Anniversary by Announcing Robust Slate of New Series and Specials

The Network’s Wild Look Ahead Includes Diverse Programming From Multiple Genres:



PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New year, new decade, New “Roaring” ’20s — and Nat Geo WILD certainly has a lot to roar about. Celebrating its 10th year on the air, the fastest-growing network for animal lovers of all ages celebrates its wild achievements throughout the past decade by announcing its robust 2020 programming slate.

The network that made the Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan a household name has launched more than 200 series and 780 specials in its decade on air. Since the network first took to the airwaves on March 29, 2010, Nat Geo WILD has commissioned more than 2,000 hours of content and has grown by nearly 10 million households, reaching 59.3M in the U.S. Its global footprint delivers 247M international households in 131 countries in more than 40 languages.

“Nat Geo WILD has distinguished itself as the premier destination for viewers who love animals and the natural world as much as we do. Over the years, we’ve been incredibly successful in breaking through with passionate animal caregivers, experts and advocates who are the heart and soul of our biggest hit series. We’ve also transformed National Geographic into a world leader in the creation of awe-inspiring blue-chip natural history,” says Geoff Daniels, executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment for National Geographic Global Networks. “I couldn’t be more proud of our results; the real-world impact we’ve had over these past 10 years; the lives we’ve touched; and the trails we continue to blaze. This is all in service of National Geographic’s mission and commitment to inspiring family audiences everywhere to join us in making our planet a better place for all living things for generations to come.”

Following the success of network stalwarts like WILD’s top ranker and longest-running series, THE INCREDIBLE DR. POL, vet-based docuseries have developed into franchise series, including DR. K’S EXOTIC ANIMAL ER, DR. OAKLEY, YUKON VET and DR. T, LONE STAR VET.

Zoo programming has also taken off on the network with original hit series SECRETS OF THE ZOO, featuring the world-renowned Columbus Zoo in Ohio, leading to the greenlight of SECRETS OF THE ZOO: TAMPA — which is posting strong numbers after only two weeks on air. And now, we’re going bigger — MUCH bigger — to the only country in the world that’s also a continent. SECRETS OF THE ZOO: DOWN UNDER premieres Sunday, March 1, at 10/9c, and is narrated by Academy Award-, Golden Globe- and BAFTA Award-nominated Australian actress Naomi Watts (“Luce,” “Mulholland Drive,” “The Impossible”). Watts, who is recognized for her love and concern for all of Australia’s indigenous animals, especially in perilous times, will lend her voice to this 10-part series set within the one of the world’s most famous zoos — Taronga Zoo — which employs more than 240 keepers who care for 5,000-plus animals. SECRETS OF THE ZOO: DOWN UNDER provides rare, behind-the-scenes access while also bringing to focus the horrific wildfires that have killed more than a billion of the continent’s animals.

Nat Geo WILD is renowned for its cinematic, natural history portfolio, underscored by its “Wild” franchise, beginning with early titles, including WILD MISSISSIPPI, AFRICA’S GREAT RIFT and WILD ALASKA. The successful performances of these specials launched a total of nearly 70 additional titles. Looking ahead, the network sinks its teeth further into natural history with the return of the beloved epic SAVAGE KINGDOM and the premiere of THE REAL BLACK PANTHER, profiling Saya, the only black panther in India’s Kabini Forest. This saga, told in first-person narrative, builds drama around Saya and his rival, Scarface, the current king of the forest, and tells an astounding story that defies the laws of natural selection.

VET SERIES



New Series:

HEARTLAND DOCS, DVM



Premieres Saturday, January 25, 10/9c; 6×60



In picturesque, rural Hartington, Nebraska, Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder are a married team of veterinarians whose unbridled commitment to the community’s generational farmers is paramount to the preservation of the nation’s food supply. Along with their two sons, Charlie and Chase, the doctors are always on the go as their veterinary practice cares for the region’s myriad animals in need, including cows, potbellied pigs, llamas, deer and possum. The Schroeders’ credo extends beyond saving the animals on which America depends; it’s about making each visit something to look forward to for both the animals and their caretakers, even in the toughest conditions. From winter blizzards to spring tornadoes and blistering summer heat waves, Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder overcome the obstacles with skill and heart.

CRITTER FIXERS: COUNTRY VETS



Premieres Saturday, March 7, 10/9c; 6×60



Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson are two lifelong friends who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital, located 100 miles south of Atlanta. Together with their loving staff, these physicians bring real heart, soul and a lot of humor to their treatment and care of more than 20,000 patients a year across their two locations. Between emergency visits to the office and farm calls throughout rural Georgia, this special team is constantly bombarded with unique cases. From a police dog with cactus thorns around her eye to a potbellied pig with life-threatening lacerations, for the Critter Fixer team, there is no such thing as “normal.”

DR. OLE (WT)



Premieres Summer 2020; 8×60 – From High Noon Entertainment



Dr. Ole Alcumbrac owns White Mountain Animal Hospital, a full-service animal clinic in Pinetop, Arizona, that cares for everything from cats and dogs to exotics and large animals. But this self-described ‘wild man’ isn’t your typical veterinarian, and it’s his work outside of the clinic that excites him most. Whether he’s helicoptering around the country on rescue and relocation missions, working on wild and dangerous species at two of Arizona’s wildlife parks (where he’s the resident vet), or flying to Mexico to do emergency dental work on jaguars, no two days are ever the same for Ole. Just like the wild animals he cares for, Dr. Ole Alcumbrac can’t be tamed!

Renewals:

DR. OAKLEY, YUKON VET



Premieres Saturday, March 21, 8/7c; 8×60 – From Lucky Dog Productions



Every day is a new challenge for Dr. Michelle Oakley, the only all-species vet for hundreds of miles in the Yukon. Whether wrestling bison, tracking ibex in the mountains, performing surgery on a bear or braving frozen landscapes to return lynx to the wild, Dr. Oakley does whatever it takes to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy.

DR. K’S EXOTIC ANIMAL ER



Premieres Sunday, May 31, 9/8c; 6×60 – From Remedy



The cases are as wild and unexpected as are the animals that come through the doors. Dr. Susan Kelleher ‘Dr. K’ owns and operates one of the busiest exotic animal care practices in South Florida. Along with her skilled and dedicated staff, she treats a dynamic array of patients ranging from goats to monkeys, birds, rabbits, pigs, fish and every imaginable animal in between. “Everything but dogs and cats. If it will fit through the door, I’ll treat it,” is Dr. K’s motto!

THE INCREDIBLE DR. POL



Premieres Summer 2020; 10×60 – From National Geographic Studios



On this rip-roaring season, the docs are off to the races as they zoom from critical clinic visits to emergency farm calls. Strap in for a wild ride as the crew of Pol Veterinary Services works around the clock to pull calves, push prolapses and attempt to triage the mayhem that comes with the central Michigan territory. A call comes in from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office after a four-year-old Beagle mix is hit by a car with no owner in sight. Doc bolts from the clinic to save the wounded pup, but is it enough to get him back on his four paws? Meanwhile, Charles and Beth welcome their bundle of joy, Abigail! The family is over the moon and absolutely smitten with the new addition. It’s sure to be a wild ride on this abscess-draining, bull-wrangling, baby-snuggling, momentous season.

ZOO DOCUSERIES



New Series:

SECRETS OF THE ZOO: DOWN UNDER



Premieres Sunday, March 1, 10/9c; 10×60 – From McAvoy Media



The series gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run one of the world’s most famous and magnificent zoos. For the 240 keepers and vets who care for the more than 5,000 animals at the park, this is no nine-to-five job! In fact, it’s a second home. In this entertaining and compelling series, no area of the park’s 52 acres, set on the spectacular Sydney Harbour, is off limits. The zookeepers are the conduit to some amazing animal stories, including a giraffe that’s been transported from Dubbo, a captured shark that’s been nurtured for release and a cranky elephant that’s refusing to mate.

WORLD’S BIGGEST ZOO (WT)



Premieres Fall 2020; 8×60 – From Double Act TV



Welcome to North Carolina, home to the largest zoo in the world. Spread out over an enormous 2,600 acres, this AZA accredited zoo has thousands of individual animals, more than 212 species and a diverse range of landscapes, including swamps, prairies, rivers, forests and even a desert. It’s more of a wildlife reserve than a traditional zoo, and many species share habitats as they would in the wild. At a time when the traditional concept of a zoo seems out of sync with animal welfare, the North Carolina Zoo leads the way and has achieved global recognition for setting zoo standards. The eight-part series features stories of every kind — from emergency and routine animal procedures and animal husbandry to rescue, rehabilitation and release.

Renewals:

SECRETS OF THE ZOO



Premieres Sunday, February 23, 9/8c; 6×60 – From Remedy



Season 2 returns with even more behind-the-scenes access to one of the nation’s largest and most popular zoos, The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. With 2,000 employees, 10,000 animals, 6,000 veterinary cases and more than 100 animal births each year, the zoo opens its doors to viewers and tells the dramatic, heartwarming and often hilarious stories of the animals they care for. No two days are alike at the zoo as veterinarians and keepers say goodbye to some old animal friends and welcome new ones. And there’s never a dull moment when your patients range from pregnant giraffes and elephants to a cougar with a toothache and a sloth bear with a mysterious condition.

SECRETS OF THE ZOO: TAMPA



Premieres Summer 2020; 6×60 – From Remedy



SECRETS OF THE ZOO: TAMPA embraces the wild side of the Sunshine State. With a stellar zoo team devoted to an exotic cast of animals, this dedicated team not only cares for its own lovable zoo family but also rescues and rehabs animals in need, including orphaned black bear cubs, injured panthers, manatees, otters and alligators.

ANIMAL RESCUE & CONSERVATION



New Series:

ALASKA ANIMAL RESCUE



Premieres Saturday, April 11, 9/8c; 6×60 – From Symbio Studios



This groundbreaking series follows wildlife heroes from three renowned conservation centers as they respond to animals in need. Whether caring for a stranded sea lion, an orphaned lynx or an injured eagle, these are the people on the front lines, willing to do whatever it takes to rescue and preserve Alaska’s wildlife. The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward monitors the state’s 6,640 miles of coastline, helping a diverse range of marine life, including walruses, whales, otters and octopuses. Alaska Raptor Center in Sitka specializes in the state’s airborne animals, like bald eagles, owls and other birds of prey. And the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center in Portage takes on the biggest and most iconic land animals, including bears, wolves and bison. These dedicated first responders, veterinarians and animal caretakers work hands on — day in and day out — through dangerous terrain and unforgiving climates to rescue and rehabilitate these animals to make sure this wild state stays wild.

JUNGLE ANIMAL RESCUE – From Double Act TV



Premieres Saturday, April 18, 10/9c; 6×60



A land of elephants, tigers, leopards and bears, India is one of the most biodiverse countries on Earth. But it’s also home to 1.3 billion people who increasingly compete with wild animals for living space. Now, a dedicated team of conservationists and vets are on a mission to rescue animals in distress and find a way for India’s people and wildlife to coexist in harmony.

NATURAL HISTORY



New Series and Specials:

THE HIDDEN KINGDOMS OF CHINA



Premieres Monday, March 23, 9/8c; 5×60 – From Brian Leith Productions



China is the world’s most populated country with more than 1.4 billion people inhabiting its vast and extreme wild lands alongside creatures seen nowhere else in the world. Some of its secrets are still undiscovered … until now. THE HIDDEN KINGDOMS OF CHINA highlights the nation’s beauty and grandeur, from the highest mountains and plateaus to its thickest jungles and bamboo forests. With unparalleled access, the epic two-hour natural history special introduces viewers to the real-life drama surrounding the snub-nosed monkey, Tibetan fox, snow leopard and a kaleidoscope of jungle creatures, and even reveals never-before-seen behavior from the nation’s most iconic animal — the giant panda.

THE REAL BLACK PANTHER



One-hour Special Premieres Winter 2020 – From Symbio Studios



The hot, dry, deciduous jungles of South India are no place for a melanistic leopard. But Saya is different. He is the only black panther in the entire Kabini Forest, and he’s got one thing on his mind: to take over and make this leopard paradise his own. But Scarface, the current ruler, won’t give it up easily. With one eye on his prey and the other on the ever-changing skies, Saya must befriend the sun and the clouds to master the shadows so that he can move unnoticed and hunt successfully. Between these trees lies an untold story — one that defies the laws of natural selection. Furthermore, it’s a story of astounding adaptability and success. Told in first-person narrative, this is the journey of Saya — the real black panther.

MARCH OF THE POLAR BEARS



Two-hour Special Premieres Winter 2020 – From Earth Touch USA



As the Arctic changes faster than ever, a team of polar bear guides prepares for an epic journey: a first-ever attempt to follow polar bears traversing the sea ice of Hudson Bay. In this high-stakes, high-reward venture, the team documents the secret world of polar bears and the mysterious and disappearing realm that is the bears’ key to survival. Life on the ice is a critical time for these bears. It also remains undocumented, deemed too dangerous for humans to follow, hinted at only through aerial reconnaissance and satellite collar research. The team, armed with traditional ecological knowledge and the latest 4K camera technology, witnesses never-before-seen seal-hunting strategies and documents rapid adaptations to climate change, including whale predation and open-water hunting.

Renewals:

SAVAGE KINGDOM



Three-week Event Series Premieres Winter 2020 – From Icon Films



In the epic sequel to SAVAGE KINGDOM comes the eagerly awaited real-life drama from the heart of Mombo, Northern Botswana. In the tumultuous aftermath of the previous season, the kings return to purge the kingdom of the hyenas’ rule and regain control of their lands. As the tables turn, every player in this Big Game of Thrones must fight not only to survive but to defend its rightful place in a changing kingdom. And as more lions enter this bloody battlefield to fight for their share of the power, only the strongest and most audacious can be victorious. War is the heartbeat of the SAVAGE KINGDOM, and there can be only one ruler.

