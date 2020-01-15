Producers Guild of America and IMDbPro Collaborate to Feature the Coveted Producers Mark (p.g.a.) Certification on IMDb and IMDbPro Name and Title Pages

The Producers Mark is now live on IMDb and IMDbPro Name and Title Pages for qualifying Producers Guild Award nominees

PGA members and other entertainment industry decision-makers use IMDb and IMDbPro to discover new talent and projects and stay informed about industry news and trends

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Producers Guild of America (PGA) and IMDbPro (www.imdbpro.com), the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, today announced a new collaboration that, among other elements, will feature the Producers Mark (p.g.a.) certification alongside the names of credited producers on Name and Title Pages on IMDb and IMDbPro. PGA members and other entertainment industry decision-makers use IMDb and IMDbPro to discover new talent and projects and stay informed of industry news and trends. The Producers Mark is now live on IMDb and IMDbPro Name and Title Pages for qualifying Producers Guild Award nominees in the motion picture categories, ahead of the awards show on Saturday, January 18.

This new agreement gives greater recognition to producers who have met the PGA’s stringent standards of performing a major portion of the producing functions on a film while serving in a decision-making capacity. The Producers Mark, which was introduced in 2012 with the support of the six major studios, provides an authentic seal of approval from the PGA and has become the gold standard for working producers. Beyond the PGA, the industry’s major awards organizations AMPAS, HFPA and BAFTA all rely on the Producers Mark process to help guide their eligibility decisions for producers. The Producers Mark is based on merit, and recipients do not need to be PGA members to be eligible. For those visiting IMDb and IMDbPro for hiring purposes, the Producers Mark gives them the assurance that the producers who were credited on a film performed the core producing functions on that project.

“We are thrilled the Guild now has yet another means of honoring the accomplishments of the hardworking producers in our industry,” said Producers Guild of America Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. “The PGA is always looking for new ways to add value for our members, and this new collaboration with IMDb and IMDbPro reflects our commitment to uplifting and distinguishing the producing profession. Lastly, we share our thanks to Chris Thomes, PGA New Media Council Delegate, for his leadership on this important initiative.”

Additionally, as part of the collaboration, PGA members will receive a special rate on their annual membership to IMDbPro. IMDbPro member-only benefits include the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members using the app to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms.

“The Producers Mark is a recognized achievement in the entertainment industry and we are thrilled to collaborate with the PGA to offer producers additional visibility for the essential role they play,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. “Additionally, by helping our users further understand the contributions and key creators involved in bringing stories to audiences, the Producers Mark supports IMDb and IMDbPro’s commitment to offering authoritative and complete entertainment industry information.”

To ensure utmost accuracy, the PGA staff will manage all Producers Mark designations on a film-by-film basis. To learn more about the Producers Mark, please visit: https://www.producersguild.org/page/producer_mark.

ABOUT THE PRODUCERS GUILD OF AMERICA (PGA)

The Producers Guild of America is a nonprofit trade organization that represents and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media. The Producers Guild works to protect the careers of producers and improve the producing community at-large by facilitating health benefits for its more than 8,000 members, encouraging the enforcement of workplace labor laws and sustainable practices, and creating fair and impartial standards for the awarding of producing credits. The Guild also hosts educational opportunities for new and experienced producers alike.

ABOUT IMDb

IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and IMDb X-Ray on Fire TV devices. IMDb also operates a free streaming channel, IMDb TV, and produces original video series including “The IMDb Show” and “Casting Calls.” For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

ABOUT IMDbPro

IMDbPro (http://www.imdbpro.com) is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership-based service includes comprehensive information and tools that are designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members using the app to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. Additional IMDbPro services include Box Office Mojo (http://www.boxofficemojo.com), the leading online source of box-office data. IMDbPro is a division of IMDb (www.imdb.com), the #1 movie website in the world with a combined web and mobile audience of more than 200 million monthly visitors. Follow IMDbPro on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/imdbpro/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imdbpro/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/imdbpro).

