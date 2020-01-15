HEINZ Offers Football Fans 57-Cent Change Fees for Miami-Bound Flights

Maker of America’s Favorite Ketchup makes things a bit better, even if your team doesn’t make it all the way

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With less than five days until the final four teams in the playoffs seal their fate, dedicated football fans are throwing caution and superstition to the wind by booking their flights to Miami with hopes of cheering their team to victory on football’s biggest stage. By Sunday night, fans whose team doesn’t make it all the way will be left with both a team out of the running and an added cost to change their flight, which only adds insult to injury. To reassure fans that even in the bleakest moments not all hope is lost, HEINZ is offering football fans a chance to win 57-cent change fees for Miami-bound flights.





Starting Monday, January 20 at 8 p.m. EST, fans can visit www.Heinz57FlightChange.com to enter for a chance to have HEINZ cover the change fees to re-route your Miami-bound flight to a destination of your choice for just 57 cents*.

“HEINZ has been adding the goodness to any moment, big or small, for decades,” said Dalia Adler, brand building lead, HEINZ. “There’s a feeling you get when you spot a bottle of HEINZ — that things are looking up — and we’re excited to continue being a brand that Americans and football fans alike can always count on, even during playoff season.”

During the big game, HEINZ is also airing a 30-second commercial. Directed by Hollywood favorite Roman Coppola, the ad will be the first creative work HEINZ develops in partnership with advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy New York and will air in the game’s second quarter, fourth commercial break.

HEINZ wants fans to know that a team out of the running for the big game doesn’t have to mean all hope is lost. There’s always HEINZ to bring some goodness to any moment, even the football playoffs.

For more information on how to enter for a chance to have HEINZ cover your change fees for just 57 cents, visit www.Heinz57FlightChange.com or follow HEINZ on Twitter or Instagram.

*NO PURCH. NEC., US 18+, Ends 2/7/20. To enter and for Official Rules, including additional eligibility requirements, visit www.Heinz57FlightChange.com. The Promotion is not sponsored by, endorsed by or affiliated or associated with the National Football League or any NFL team or game. If eligible, you’ll be entered for a chance to win $199.34 to cover the fees.

