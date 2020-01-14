New Reality Docuseries Starring Top Female NASCAR Driver Angela Ruch to Debut on Facebook Watch

‘The Ruch Life’ Gives an Exclusive, Off-the-Racetrack Look Into One of the Most Hilarious Families to Hit the Screens

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AngelaRuch–From Emmy Award winning television producer, Jason Sciavicco, comes a new docuseries on Facebook Watch that gives viewers access to one of reality television’s most unapologetic and unconventional families to hit the screens – The Ruchs. Premiering February 4, The Ruch Life is an eight-part, unfiltered docuseries starring top female NASCAR driver, Angela Ruch, and her sometimes outrageous and often hilarious husband, Mike Ruch.





The Ruch Life will chronicle the day-to-day lives of the Ruch household as they go through highs and lows, triumphs and challenges. From extravagant vacations to family feuding and the adversities and abundance of the adoption process, chaos ensues as Angela’s agent and manager pull her in the opposite direction from her husband, while the hilarious housekeeper, “Berta,” has her hands full trying to keep up, the series ties in a number of cast members that make up the wild life with the Ruchs.

The Ruchs share an unfiltered look into their life in the fast lane in a strangely relatable way, that will leave their audience rallying for more. “Although unique and eccentric in their own way, The Ruchs are that family who have that one member everyone can relate to,” states show co-executive producer, O Lee Solomon III, “and we’re excited to bring the spotlight to their lives and bring this family dynamic to households across the country, and globally. This series is a fun, fresh way for us to add to the diverse lineup of Facebook Watch.”

Executive Producer Jason Sciavicco (Creator and Showrunner for MTV’s Two-a-Days, Showrunner for Esquire’s Friday Night Tykes, Showrunner for Showtime’s A Season With and Showrunner for Facbook’s Inside the Madness) has been an advocate for the show since day one, “I met the Ruchs years ago and was immediately struck by how wild yet loveable they were. Since that day, I knew I had to make this show happen and am thrilled for audiences to meet the family I fell for years ago.”

New episodes of The Ruch Life will premiere on Tuesday, February 4th on Facebook Watch. Please see below for the series’ air release dates:

Episode 1 Tuesday, February 4th at 8am EST



Episode 2 Thursday, February 6th at 8am EST



Episode 3 Saturday, February 8th at 8am EST



Episode 4 Tuesday, February 11th at 8am EST



Episode 5 Thursday, February 13th at 8am EST



Episode 6 Tuesday, February 18th at 8am EST



Episode 7 Thursday, February 20th at 8am EST



Episode 8 Saturday, February 22nd at 8am EST

For more information and exclusive content featuring the cast, visit www.theruchlife.com/ and follow @TheRuchLife on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Use #TheRuchLife to join the conversation.

The Executive Producer of the series is Jason Sciavicco and Co-Executive Producer is O Lee Solomon III of Blue Eyes Entertainment.

About Blue Eyes Entertainment

Blue Eyes Entertainment, led by Executive Producer Jason Sciavicco is an award winning team of talented producers dedicated to telling impactful and original stories in sports and entertainment. Blue Eyes has provided access for viewers to some of the most legendary teams in sports.

About Facebook Watch

Facebook Watch is a place to discover and enjoy shows on Facebook. Home to a wide range of shows – from scripted comedy and drama, to competition and reality series, to individual creators and live sports – Facebook Watch is a video platform where episodic content, community and conversation come together. This is a personalized viewing experience, where you can discover new series based on what your friends are watching, and catch up on the shows you follow. Facebook Watch is available for free on mobile apps across Apple and Android, on desktop, laptop and on TV apps listed here: https://videoapp.fb.com/.

