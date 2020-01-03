PowerVision Hatching New All-In-One PowerEgg X Autonomous Personal AI Camera at CES 2020

Creates a New Category of All-In-One Autonomous Personal AI Camera.

Product Combines Drone Technology, HD Camera Technology, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology for the Ultimate Drone Experience

Development of the PowerEgg X Took Three Years, Over 300 Engineers and Covers Over 100 Technology Patents

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence–PowerVision Robot Corporation, a global leader in smart drones, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality, is launching its newest product, the PowerEgg X, at CES 2020. The multi-function device can be used as an autonomous personal AI camera, as a handheld 3-axis AI camera, also a high-performance drone. In launching the PowerEgg X, PowerVision has created an entirely new product classification, the all-in-one autonomous personal AI camera category.

Editor Note: Power Vision will exhibit at The International Consumer Electronics Show which runs from January 7-10, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the South Hall, booth #26415.

The instant-sharing PowerEgg X fills consumers’ demand for an all-in-one, smarter, easier-to-use, versatile, portable, cost-effective camera that, oh by the way, can also fly. It is equipped with a 4k/60fps HD camcorder with a three-axis gimbal. It produces professional quality images, whether it is used as an AI camera, handheld gimbal camera or a drone. All of this, in an IPX6 rated waterproof case that will be demonstrated at CES 2020 in our drone cage with a waterfall.

“‘Innovate the Future’ is our mission and innovation is in our DNA,” said Wally Zheng, Founder and CEO of PowerVision. “Three years in development, PowerEgg X pulls together the technology consumers are seeking and puts it in a small, elegant egg shape. With smart-image recognition tracking, image mechanical stabilization, and simple video-editing tools, it is easy for anyone to shoot material as if they were a professional-grade videographer. By creating a multi-purpose device, PowerVision has reduced the user’s total purchase cost, storage requirement, increased ease-of-use, and giving the user unprecedented convenience.”

Autonomous Personal AI Camera Mode

With the help of its powerful proprietary AI algorithm and robotics technology capabilities, the PowerEgg X enables facial recognition, deep learning, and a tracking field of view up to 170°. Subjects will always be in the middle of the video frame, even if the subject is playing sports, dancing, or running.

A unique spotlight feature automatically remembers a subject, allowing the PowerEgg X to track it, even if the subject moves in and out of the field of view. It also allows users to take a photo, record video, track movements, and capture a group photo by merely making gestures that are based on a deep-learning massive gesture database.

Handheld Gimbal Camera Mode

When switched into the handheld mode, the PowerEgg X captures all of life’s beautiful moments – anytime, anywhere – using its three-axis mechanical-stability augmentation gimbal and Autonomous Personal AI camera. It has a battery life of 3.5 hours and produces 4K/60fps UHD images while its three-axis gimbal helps resist vibration caused by external factors. PowerEgg X’s anti-shake feature outperforms optical image stabilization used in ordinary photography, guaranteeing superior, high-quality pictures.

Drone Mode

The PowerEgg X is a high-performance drone equipped with a 4K/60fps camera and tri-axial mechanical stability augmentation technologies, and it can be used for highly dynamic aerial photography. It is capable of flying in winds of up to 29-38 knots. It comes with waterproof accessories (waterproof case and landing float) that enable it to take off from and land on water, which is a first of its kind in the industry. It also performs well in heavy rain and other scenarios, such as aquatic events and at-sea rescue operations.

The PowerVision PowerEgg X is the world’s first consumer drone that can pick up sound. Its proprietary SyncVoice technology allows users to narrate in real-time by using their mobile phone’s microphone or a wireless earphone. The narration is then automatically synchronized with pictures, effectively ending silent-aerial photography. It works for up to 30 minutes in drone mode and features automatic obstacle avoidance, precise landing, and other practical functions.

Through a companion app, users can easily create short videos to share on social media instantly.

Pricing and Availability

The PowerEgg X will be available beginning January 7, 2020, in U.S. market, at BestBuy.com, B&H Photo, Amazon.com and Powervision.me. It will start from an MSRP of $899.

About PowerVision

With a mission to “innovate the future,” the PowerVision Group is a global technology leader focusing on UAV-related products and services, including smart drones, data visualization, and forecasting, virtual reality, and augmented reality. Founded in 2009, PowerVision Group employs around 500 employees globally in China, the U.S., Japan, Australia, Germany, and Finland. For more information, visit: http://www.powervision.me, or call toll free: (855) 562-6699.

