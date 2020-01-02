Osram Lights Up CES with Pioneering Photonic Applications that Improve Everyday Life

Mobility at the Speed of Light. Experience Photonics with Osram in booth 8516.





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES 2020 – Osram continues to transform into a leading player in the high-tech photonics industry, introducing groundbreaking products and solutions at CES in booth 8516 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Osram’s overarching photonics initiative is focused on unlocking the potential of visible and invisible light to improve the lives of consumers in the four key areas of Mobility, Safety & Security, Connection, and Health & Well-Being.

Osram is unlocking the possibilities of next-generation photonics applications that are helping to shape the future, whether it’s autonomous vehicles that can “see” farther and more effectively, 3D sensing and facial recognition systems that provide greater security, or innovative horticulture lighting that improves food growth. Osram’s booth at this year’s CES will showcase its innovative technology for LED projection, biomonitoring, biometrics, LiDAR and interior/exterior automotive lighting.

Photonic, or light-based applications, use the photon in the same way that electronic applications use the electron. Because light travels faster than electrons, photonics can help create technologies that are smaller and faster, as well as more energy efficient and cost effective. Osram is leveraging these special qualities to revolutionize the technology industry and the everyday lives of consumers.

“ Throughout our more than 110-year history, Osram has always embraced change. The ability to transform our business and constantly innovate has been key to our remarkable success and longevity,” said Stefan Kampmann, Chief Technology Officer, OSRAM Licht AG. “ Today, as we turn our full attention to the photonics industry, we are proudly developing leading-edge solutions and technologies that continue to exceed expectations and improve the lives of people around the world.”

One such solution is Rinspeed’s MetroSnap concept vehicle, which will be featured for the first time in Osram’s booth as part of an advanced, interactive display that highlights the company’s visible and invisible lighting products. MetroSnap ushers in the future of driving, including autonomy, flexibility, connectivity, and advanced safety and comfort features. The electric vehicle’s modular design will be on full display with a live demonstration of the detachable “skateboard,” swapping “pods” for different applications such as grocery shopping. This is the fourth year Osram has joined forces with Rinspeed to take concept cars to the next level with its unique lighting solutions for tomorrow’s vehicles.

By developing advanced lighting concepts and components, Osram is championing and enhancing the human experience in four core areas:

Mobility : LiDAR technology makes autonomous driving safer in Rinspeed’s MetroSnap by using infrared pulse lasers to create a 3D map of the vehicle’s surroundings. In addition to MetroSnap, Osram’s booth will feature the new, red e X changeable L ED light S ource (XLS) for stop, tail and rear fog lights. XLS is a standardized, easily replaceable light source that covers a variety of signal and fog applications. A Rear Combination Light (RCL) technology offers a first glimpse into the future of automotive exterior lighting and shows how rear lighting can be used as a way to communicate with other drivers and pedestrians on the road. In addition, the comprehensive portfolio of Sylvania Automotive’s LEDriving replacement lamps will show a wide range of innovative applications from high-brightness forward lighting to signal and interior lighting, while combining stylish looks, cool white light color and very high quality of light.

Safety & Security : In an increasingly networked world, Osram's photonic solutions provide security, reliability and peace of mind. Osram's VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) technology enables in-cabin monitoring in Rinspeed's MetroSnap, as well as 3D sensing used for facial recognition in vehicles and mobile devices.

: In an increasingly networked world, Osram’s photonic solutions provide security, reliability and peace of mind. Osram’s VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) technology enables in-cabin monitoring in Rinspeed’s MetroSnap, as well as 3D sensing used for facial recognition in vehicles and mobile devices. Connection : Osram makes light a means of communication in an era of digitization. Osram’s intelligent LED technology impressively demonstrates how dynamic information can be transmitted in an autonomous driving scenario. For example, Osram’s Eviyos smart LEDs are featured in MetroSnap’s headlights. These multifunctional, intelligently controllable LEDs do more than just illuminate the road. They visually display warnings or symbols on the road for other drivers and can even indicate to pedestrians that they are seen by the vehicle and it is safe to cross the road. Additionally, Osram’s cutting-edge laser, LED and infrared LED components support numerous Augmented Reality (AR) applications including eye/gaze tracking, 3D room scanning, proximity detection and display function.

Health & Well-Being: Osram's innovative lighting solutions place the focus on people and the environment. For instance, Osram offers a wide range of LED emitters, detectors and modules for vital sign and heart rate monitoring on smartphones and smartwatches, as well as spectroscopy applications that can instantly analyze food and provide information such as calorie content, freshness and quality to help consumers better monitor their health. Additionally, Osram's Human Centric Lighting (HCL) influences a people's overall health by affecting their productivity, mood and even sleep patterns. What's more, Fluence, an Osram company, is demonstrating a high-performance, top-lighting solution that enables commercial growers to push the envelope with high-PPFD cultivation practices, helping the world grow smarter.

Finally, Osram will launch its Osram Ostar Projection Power family, featuring LED technology that outperforms conventional lighting solutions and achieves outstanding projector brightness values.

Osram will showcase its innovative, lighting technologies at CES in booth 8516 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information, visit www.osram.com/CES.

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 23,500 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2019 (September 30) and generated revenue of about 3.5 billion euros from continuing activities. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED 400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

