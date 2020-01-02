Here’s What You Can’t Miss at CES 2020

World’s largest tech event to unveil next generation of transformative innovation

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES2020—CES® 2020 is the world’s largest and most influential tech event, where the entire technology ecosystem gathers to conduct business, launch products, build brands and partner to solve some of the world’s most challenging issues. More than 4,500 exhibitors will launch nearly 20,000 new transformative tech products to more than 170,000 attendees, encompassing 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart cities and resilience, sports, robotics and more. CES 2020 will feature new and expanded exhibit areas, 300 conference sessions with 1,100 speakers, and more than 1,200 startups from 45+ countries.

New for CES 2020

Non-Traditional and New Companies – Expect the unexpected from non-traditional tech company exhibitors, including, Bell, Impossible Foods, John Deere, NBCUniversal, P&G and WWE. New exhibitors include Abbott, Bridgestone, Delta Air Lines, DuPont, Humana and Weber. CES 2020 will feature 1,550+ new exhibitors.

– Expect the unexpected from non-traditional tech company exhibitors, including, Bell, Impossible Foods, John Deere, NBCUniversal, P&G and WWE. New exhibitors include Abbott, Bridgestone, Delta Air Lines, DuPont, Humana and Weber. CES 2020 will feature 1,550+ new exhibitors. Travel & Tourism – Conference programming highlighting how smarter and safer technologies are transforming the travel and tourism industries.

– Conference programming highlighting how smarter and safer technologies are transforming the travel and tourism industries. New Conference Tracks – Hear from industry leaders present their vision for the future in the new conference tracks at CES: Gaming and eSports; Travel & Tourism; Voice: Brands Leveraging Voice Technology; Drone Operations and Innovation; and Innovation for All.

– Hear from industry leaders present their vision for the future in the new conference tracks at CES: Gaming and eSports; Travel & Tourism; Voice: Brands Leveraging Voice Technology; Drone Operations and Innovation; and Innovation for All. New at Eureka Park – See the latest product debuts from new groups in Eureka Park, including the Thailand Pavilion and Seoul Metropolitan Government. Eureka Park will also feature 14 universities, including the University of Notre Dame and University of British Columbia.

See the latest product debuts from new groups in Eureka Park, including the Thailand Pavilion and Seoul Metropolitan Government. Eureka Park will also feature 14 universities, including the University of Notre Dame and University of British Columbia. Policy Discussions – CES will gather policymakers from across the world to discuss issues including innovations in transportation, global trade, health care and growing apprenticeships for new collar jobs.

– CES will gather policymakers from across the world to discuss issues including innovations in transportation, global trade, health care and growing apprenticeships for new collar jobs. CME Credits Partnership with American College of Cardiology Foundation – CTA is partnering with the American College of Cardiology Foundation to offer CME credits to doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to highlight tech innovations creating solutions for patient care. Topics will include: home health care, patient-generated data, remote patient monitoring, and more. Digital Health is up nearly 25% for exhibitors.

– CTA is partnering with the American College of Cardiology Foundation to offer CME credits to doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to highlight tech innovations creating solutions for patient care. Topics will include: home health care, patient-generated data, remote patient monitoring, and more. Digital Health is up nearly 25% for exhibitors. World Bank Partnership – CTA and the World Bank will partner on a Global Tech Challenge which will call for companies around the world to create or present solutions focused on three key areas: health, gender barriers and technologies that enable communities to be resilient.

– CTA and the World Bank will partner on a Global Tech Challenge which will call for companies around the world to create or present solutions focused on three key areas: health, gender barriers and technologies that enable communities to be resilient. Diversity & Inclusion Conference Programming: Innovation for All – Innovation for All programming will take place across all show days on multiple stages. Conference sessions will explore Chief Diversity Officer insights, how to create inclusive products, ways that D&I is contributing to the bottom line, culture shifting/hiring differently, and investing in diversity. Key Speakers: Harlem Capital, SoGal Ventures, Black Girl Ventures, Alice, Google

– Innovation for All programming will take place across all show days on multiple stages. Conference sessions will explore Chief Diversity Officer insights, how to create inclusive products, ways that D&I is contributing to the bottom line, culture shifting/hiring differently, and investing in diversity. Key Speakers: Harlem Capital, SoGal Ventures, Black Girl Ventures, Alice, Google Official Equality Partner: The Female Quotient – The Female Quotient (The FQ) is the official Equality Partner for CES 2020. The FQ Lounge will be an official part of CES, that will serve as “the unplugged space for conversation.”

– The Female Quotient (The FQ) is the official Equality Partner for CES 2020. The FQ Lounge will be an official part of CES, that will serve as “the unplugged space for conversation.” Sex Tech in Health & Wellness Marketplace – CES 2020 will feature innovative sex technology products within the Health & Wellness marketplace.

