FOX News Channel Names Ed Henry Co-Anchor of America’s Newsroom

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel (FNC) has named Ed Henry as the co-anchor of America’s Newsroom (weekdays, 9AM-12PM/ET), announced Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of FOX News Media. Henry will begin his new role alongside co-anchor Sandra Smith starting January 20, 2020.

In commenting on the announcement, Wallace said, “Ed is one of the best all-around journalists in the field and his ability to transition from breaking news to anchor has made him a valuable addition to the team. I have no doubt he’ll excel alongside Sandra Smith as co-anchor of America’s Newsroom.”

Henry added, “It has been an incredible honor to cover major breaking news here at home and all around the world as chief national correspondent and chief White House correspondent before that. Now I am grateful to take that experience to the anchor desk, and help kick off our news coverage every single morning.”

As co-anchor of America’s Newsroom, Henry will join Smith each morning to break down the latest headlines as well as provide interviews with key newsmakers. Since launching in 2009 with Bill Hemmer, the network’s staple three-hour news program has dominated the competition, averaging more than 1.7 million total viewers and nearly 270,000 in the key 25-54 demographic. Hemmer was recently named to anchor his own signature news hour at 3pm entitled Bill Hemmer Reports which will also debut on January 20th.

Most recently, Henry served as the FNC’s chief national correspondent and since November has anchored an hour of breaking news coverage on both Saturdays and Sundays on America’s News HQ (weekends, 12-1PM/ET). In this capacity he has scored exclusive, timely, and high-profile interviews, including a two-part interview with outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry on his legacy at the department. While anchoring this program, his interviews with President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Congressman and Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes made national headlines. He has also co-hosted Fox & Friends Weekend for the last two years.

Throughout his tenure with FNC, Henry has contributed to the network’s major breaking news events as well as led some of the most groundbreaking interviews with elected officials, including his 2018 interview with then-Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt. The interview was widely praised and recognized by the White House Correspondents Association, which honored Henry with the 2019 Merriman Smith Memorial Award for excellence in presidential news coverage.

In 2018, Henry contributed to FNC’s coverage of the U.S. Summit with North Korea in Vietnam, where he anchored the hour-long summit preview live from Hanoi, Vietnam. Since joining the network in 2011 from CNN, he served as the network’s chief White House correspondent and covered former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid, breaking news for his line of questioning about her private server. Additionally, Henry interviewed former President Bill Clinton on Nelson Mandela’s legacy after his death in 2013 and former Israeli President Shimon Peres about Iran’s nuclear program. Henry served as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association from 2012-2013.

The recipient of numerous journalism honors, Henry began his career working as a Senate correspondent at Roll Call for Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jack Anderson and later became a senior editor at the publication. He also served as the chief political analyst for WMAL-AM (ABC) and a contributing editor at Washingtonian Magazine. Previously, he was a political analyst at C-SPAN and WUSA-TV (CBS). He graduated from Siena College with a B.A. in English.

